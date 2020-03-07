Superman Fan Undergoes 26 Surgeries to Look Like His Beloved Hero!

Herbert Chavez, who has already had 26 surgeries to resemble Superman, has been rejected by doctors for another surgery after discovering that he himself injected poisonous fillers into his stomach.

The 42-year-old from the Philippines has already had nose surgery, skin whitening, liposuction, he narrowed his jaw, and inserted fillers all over his body for the last 23 years to resemble the famous Clark Kent as much as possible. Chavez even wears blue contact lenses because his natural eye color is brown.

He says he’s been in love with this superhero since the first time he saw Clark Kent on television at the age of 5. He spent over $ 6000 for all his operations, which is a fortune compared to the average hourly rate in the Philippines at about $ 1.35.

“I want to spread the message that we can all be superheroes, that all of us have that potential within”, Chavez said on one occasion.

Herbert’s latest obsession was Superman’s “abs of steel”. However, doctors from the show “Botched” refused to perform any surgery because they found that Chavez was injecting himself illegal fillers into his abs and chest.

As a result, this fanatic got stains and bulges all over his body. Because of all this, doctors warned him that any subsequent surgery would be much riskier.

“This Superman needs to get into the gym. Abs of steel should be gained by exercising and eating right,” said Dr. Terry Dubrow.

However, Chavez admitted he “likes to eat chocolate,” before saying he was disappointed that doctors refused to operate him once more.

“I totally don’t have any regrets. What is there for me to regret? Everything that has happened in my life has been positive and because of Superman. When my body says it can not endure it anymore or when my doctor says that my body can not handle it because of age, then I will stop,” Chavez said at the time.

Herbert Chavez has also been on the Guinness Book of Records for having the largest collection of Superman memorabilia in the world.

He claims to have over 5,000 items (posters, life-size dolls, and toys, among others) but will not stop there, but plans to enlarge the collection to 10,000 items. Because of this, he even moved because there was no room for all the souvenirs in his old house.