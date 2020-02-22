‘Catwoman’ Was a Real Beauty Before Plastic Surgery

The face of Jocelyn Wildenstein, 79, has become known as an extreme example of plastic surgery that has gone wrong. Because of her catlike appearance tabloids named her “Catwoman”, “The Lion Queen,” and “The Bride of Wildenstein,” and behind this bizarre face is an equally bizarre story.

Jocelyn began making “corrections” in the mid-1990s because she reportedly feared that her husband, billionaire Alec N. Wildenstein, would leave her. Since he was obsessed with big cats, she decided to turn into one. She later denied the story, claiming that she had embarked on this transformation for her own sake.

In one interview, she said that she stopped correcting her appearance because “the articles were mean and would repeat the image that her husband tried to paint her”.

She also stated that she always looked like a cat, with the cat eyes. “If you look at one of my mother’s pictures, she also has the eye shape like this. This was a story, and it’s something he chose very well because it stuck to me like glue”.

Jocelyn underwent facelifts at least seven times, drastically reconstructed her eye area and added lip fillers, and filled her cheeks and chin with collagen.

Her marriage certainly failed when she caught her husband in bed with a 19-year-old model.

It was a pretty tumultuous breakup. Wildenstein allegedly even threatened her with a gun, and the divorce case lasted two years. Jocelyn was richer by a billion and a half dollars after the divorce. Now, she doesn’t care what people think of her.

“I have nothing to prove. In the end, I don’t care”, she said about people judging her for her appearance.

Recently, her pictures from a young age appeared on social media, showing what Jocelyn looked like before plastic surgery. As you may guess – she was really pretty.

See how her transformation went from natural beauty to the bride of Wildenstein.

Read Also: Katie Price Reminds Her Fans How She Looked Before Plastic Surgery

Jocelyn Wildenstein even found herself in court several years ago as she allegedly gouged boyfriend Lloyd Klein‘s face with her nails. She was also accused of stabbing her partner, who is a Canadian designer, twice in the chest with the scissors. A source said at the time that she even threw hot wax at him from a lit candle.

The couple started dating in 2003, and due to this incident, media outlets were reporting that their relationship is finished, but they were wrong. Their love is stronger than ever.