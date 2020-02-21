Celebrities

Gwyneth Paltrow Throws a Makeup Free Party in LA

by Elsa Stringer
Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow, 47, hosted a very special party the other day, and it did not have to do with a special date nor an unusual dress code.

The party was special because the host asked her guests not to wear any makeup! The makeup-less party took place in Los Angeles and many celebrities showed up and fulfilled the Paltrow’s request.

Some of the guests include Demi Moore, Kate Hudson, Alexandra Grant, and Rumer Willis. The famous host described the event as “A beautiful gathering in celebration of beauty just the way we come.”

 

She captioned the photos on her Instagram with “No make up, no filter. An amazing gathering of some of the best women on planet earth #goopglow.” She can be seen posing with her female guests.

At the party the guests were treated with salmon steaks, winter salads, and mini citrus cakes. Everyone had a lovely time and nobody worried about their looks as they would normally do.

