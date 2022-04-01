11 Reasons to Get At-Home Blood Testing

Are you considering getting at-home blood testing? If so, you’re not alone. At-home testing is becoming increasingly popular as more and more people are looking for ways to take control of their health. There are many benefits, including convenience, privacy, and cost savings. This article will discuss the 11 biggest reasons to consider it.

What Are Blood Draws?

A blood draw is when a small blood sample is taken from your body. They are usually done by trained medical professionals, such as nurses or phlebotomists. However, there are now at-home testing services such as those available on this website.

There are many different types. Common tests include:

Lipid panels, test for cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Complete blood count (CBC), which measures the number of red and white cells in your body.

Basic metabolic panel (BMP), which looks at your kidney function and electrolyte levels.

What Are the Benefits?

There are many benefits. Here are the 11 biggest reasons to get at-home blood testing:

1. Convenience

They are much more convenient than traditional tests. You don’t have to take time out of your busy schedule to go to a doctor’s appointment or lab. You can collect your sample at a time that is convenient for you.

2. Privacy

They offer more privacy than traditional blood tests. When you collect your sample at home, you don’t have to worry about anyone else seeing your results. You can also be sure that your results will be kept confidential.

3. Cost Savings

They can save you money. For traditional tests, you have to pay for the doctor’s appointment, the lab fees, and the cost of transportation. With at-home tests, you only have to pay for the cost of the kit.

4. Accuracy

They are just as accurate as traditional blood tests. The samples collected in at-home kits are sent to labs that use the same equipment and procedures as traditional labs.

5. Time Savings

They can save you time. For example, you have to schedule a doctor’s appointment with traditional tests and then travel to the lab. With at-home blood tests, you can collect your sample at a convenient time.

6. No Needles

Some tests do not require needles. This means that you can collect your sample without worrying about getting a needle stick.

7. Easy to Use

They are easy to use. Most kits come with clear instructions on how to collect your sample.

8. No Appointment Needed

You don’t need to schedule an appointment for your test. Instead, you can collect your sample at a time that is convenient for you.

9. Less Expensive

They are less expensive than traditional tests. You don’t have to pay for the doctor’s appointment, the lab fees, or the cost of transportation. With at-home blood tests, you only have to pay for the cost of the kit.

10. Professionally Administered

If you choose an at-home blood testing company to administer your test, you can ensure that your sample will be collected by a trained professional. This ensures that your results will be accurate.

11. Quick and Easy

They are quick and easy. In addition, most kits come with clear instructions on collecting your sample. As a result, you can collect your sample at a time that is convenient for you.

Some Other Things to Consider

Here are a few more things to consider before you get an at-home blood test:

Cost

They can be expensive. The cost of the kit, plus the cost of shipping and handling, can add up.

Results Take Time

It can take a few days to get your results. If you need your results right away, traditional tests may be better.

Inaccurate Results

There is a small chance that your results could be inaccurate. You can avoid this by using a professional company to administer the test at home for you.

Limited Testing

They are limited in what they can test for. Most at-home kits only test for a few things, such as cholesterol and glucose levels.

As you can see, there are both benefits and drawbacks. You will need to weigh the pros and cons before deciding if it’s right for you.

Other FAQs

Here are some frequently asked questions about at-home blood testing.

Can I use it to screen for cancer?

No, they cannot be used to screen for cancer. Cancer screening requires a more comprehensive test that a doctor can only do.

Can I use it to diagnose a disease?

No, they cannot be used to diagnose a disease. If you think you may have a disease, you should see a doctor for a diagnosis.

Can I use one to monitor my health?

Yes, they can be used to monitor your health. For example, you can use an at-home cholesterol test to check your cholesterol levels.

Does insurance cover at-home blood tests?

Most tests are not covered by insurance. Instead, you will need to pay for the kit, plus the cost of shipping and handling.

Are the results reliable?

The results are generally reliable. However, there is a small chance that the results could be inaccurate. This is because the sample collected in an at-home kit may not be representative of your whole blood.

Will my doctor be able to see my results?

Yes, your doctor will be able to see your results. In addition, testing companies will send your results directly to your doctor.

Should I get an at-home blood test?

You will need to weigh the pros and cons before deciding if it’s right for you. Consider the cost, the accuracy of the results, and the available type of testing.

Final Thoughts

At-home blood testing is a convenient and affordable option for people who want to monitor their health. However, there are some drawbacks. You will need to weigh the pros and cons before you decide if it is right for you.

If you have any other questions, be sure to ask your doctor.