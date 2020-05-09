Home Celebrities George Clooney Celebrates His 59th Birthday In Front Of Cindy Crawford’s Villa
by Zarko85
Hollywood legend George Clooney celebrated his 59th birthday during quarantine in the company of his wife Amal Clooney, 42. The pair celebrated the big day in the home of another Hollywood great, actress Cindy Crawford, 54.

George Clooney is a good friend of Crawford’s husband Rande Gerber, 58. The pair was together in front of the home right on the beach, as they wore casual clothes and enjoyed their day. The sneaky paparazzi were ready as always.

The house is located in Malibu, California, and together with several other friends, the Clooneys seemed to have enjoyed George’s birthday. The three-time Golden Globe and two-time Academy Award winner was all smiles.

In September of 2019, Amal and George celebrated their wedding anniversary with Crawford and Gerber. They seem to really be best friends who see each other for every special occasion.

Avatar

