Dennis Quaid And His Fiancée Wear Matching Clothes

by Elsa Stringer
Hollywood star Dennis Quaid, 66, was snapped during a visit to his friends. His 39 years younger fiancée Laura Savoie accompanied him, and they wore matching clothes.

The pair was seen while they were leaving their white Cadillac Escalade. Their hands were full of groceries and gifts, and Laura wore a protective facemask to stay safe during the still ongoing pandemic.

source:profimedia.com

Both were in good spirits, as was their puppy who came with them. Regarding their matching outfits, they wore white shirts and jeans.

Quaid and Savoie have been together for years. Their relationship became public in June of 2018 when most people and media outlets were shocked with the age-difference between them. Everyone thought it would not last long, but it seems they were wrong.

source:profimedia.com

Dennis proposed to Laura only five months into their relationship, and ever since, they regularly appear together at important events. She never misses a chance to flaunt her incredible body.

source:profimedia.com

Before Laura, Dennis was married three times and has three children. He has a son, Jack, with Meg Ryan, a daughter, Zoey, with Kimberly Buffington, and another son, Thomas, with P. J. Soles.

source:profimedia.com

