Jojo Babie Shares a Bootyfull Bikini Video

by Tracy Finke
Instagram model Jojo Babie has curves as her trademark, and she’s not afraid to show them. The blond bombshell flaunted her peachy posterior in her latest Instagram update.

Image source: Instagram

Babie shared a video in which she is lying face downward, on a sunny day. Jojo wore a blue and black bikini that left little to the imagination. “From 1-100, how much do you like booty?”, she asked her followers.

“Your favorite Asian girl” received tons of likes and comments in which her fans answered her question. They wrote the percentage, and the most common answer was million and 100. “100 of course!”, “Over 9000”, “Omaigosh..love it. I should put 3000 full marks”, some of the comments read.

