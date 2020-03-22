FDA Approves New Coronavirus Test; The Fastest One to Date

REUTERS – 03/22/2020: Finally, some good news regarding the coronavirus outbreak. FDA has approved a new COVID-19 diagnostic test. This test is considered to be the fastest one to date as it can give the diagnose in 45 minutes claims The U.S. Food and Drug Administration. At the moment, America is facing a struggle to test enough people due to a lack of tests.



The test will be developed by a California based company Cepheid, which works in the field of molecular diagnostics. The authorization they received comes as a national emergency was declared. The tests they manufacture will then be shipped off to hospitals and emergency rooms. All of this should start as early as next week.

U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services also gave his comment on this. Alex Azar stated that: “With new tools like point-of-care diagnostics, we are moving into a new phase of testing, where tests will be much more easily accessible to Americans who need them.”

The United States of America has real issues with coronavirus tests since the outbreak happened. Their manufacture can’t even produce enough for domestic needs. If they don’t improve in the area of testing, more lives could be lost, including those of doctors and nurses.

The White House administration is fighting coronavirus in all fronts, but it is not going great so far. On Friday, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Anthony Fauci, was asked how the U.S. is standing regarding the demand and supply of new coronavirus tests to which he responded with: “We are not there yet.”

The coronavirus pandemic is hitting hard every nation in the world. So far, we have more than 300,000 infected and almost 13,000 those who already died. In the U.S., there are over 30,000 infected, while approximately 500 died due to COVID-19.

