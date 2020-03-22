Donald Trump Puts Faith in The US Industry To Fight Coronavirus!

REUTERS – 03/22/2020: Coronavirus is causing havoc all over the world, and all parts of society need to work together to put an end to this crisis. This is precisely what President Donald Trump has on his mind right now.



POTUS was often criticized that he was slow in his reaction to the threat of coronavirus. This is true, as President downplayed its danger for weeks before the situation got out of hand. This is something that his rivals want to take advantage of at the moment, to gain political points.

But, since realizing that the only way to stop the coronavirus pandemic is to fight it with all we got, President Trump has been working relentlessly. Now, he has a plan on how to manufacture the needed equipment for coronavirus treatments quickly.

During a Sunday address to the press, Mr. Trump said that a couple of major US companies were green-lighted to produce items needed for stopping the coronavirus pandemic. The companies in question are Tesla Inc, General Motors Co, and Ford Motor Company. Their priority will be the manufacture of ventilators.

Donald Trump shared this news on Twitter: “Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema Go for it auto execs, lets see how good you are?”

Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema Go for it auto execs, lets see how good you are? @RepMarkMeadows @GOPLeader @senatemajldr — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020

The situation regarding coronavirus is getting worse with every passing day. Currently, kin the world, there are more than 300,000 people infected with this virus. Almost 13,000 already died, and the number is getting bigger every day. In the United States, the death toll reached number 323.

In the first few weeks of coronavirus outbreak, Donald Trump downplayed its threat with claims that it will never reach the US, and that it will go on its own. These claims were unsubstantiated, and now the President is dealing with the consequences. We can only hope that some of his most recent moves will give results.

