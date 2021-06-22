Father’s Day 2021: This Is How Some Celebrities Celebrated This Day

This year, too, many celebrities wonderfully celebrated Father’s Day – a day that celebrates fatherhood and the influence of fathers in society. A handful of photos appeared on social networks, along with emotional messages with which the stars marked this day.

Check out what Father’s Day looked like in the world of celebrities.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have not lived together for some time, but the latest information says that the couple is back together again. These rumors were subtly confirmed by Kylie when she posted a picture of her and Travis almost kissing on Father’s Day. Little Stormy is in the picture with them too, which looked like a cute little family. Kylie wrote: “happy father’s day @travisscott 🤍 one day isn’t enough to honor the dad you are. we are so blessed to have you .. 🤍”

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid congratulated Father’s Day to the two most important men in her life, Father Muhammad and boyfriend Zayn, with whom she has a daughter, Khai. Gigi posted a picture of her father pushing her daughter Khai’s stroller and wrote: “Happy Fathers Day my daddio @mohamedhadid I love you so much and have loved watching you be the sweetest Jido to Khai ! 🤍”

This is Zayn’s first father’s day. Gigi posted a cute picture of Zayn and his little girl looking at the glowing globe. She posted a wonderful message next to the picture.

“Our Khai is so lucky to have a baba who loves her so much & does anything to see her smile !! @zayn Happy first Father’s Day .. I’m so grateful for all the lil bits of her that are you ☺️ We love you so much.”

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale married her boyfriend, singer Christopher French last year , with whom she had a daughter with an unusual name, Jupiter. This is Chris’s first father’s day and Ashley shared a wonderful photo of her husband with their daughter with an even more wonderful message.

“I knew you were gonna be a great dad but I had no idea you would be this great. Chris you amaze me. I tell Jupiter all the time she is the luckiest little girl. You’re the best partner in this wild journey of being parents. The patience and love you shower your daughter with everyday is my favorite thing to watch. You are the most present dad and not just because you meditate lol but because you never want to miss a thing. Even when you are stressed and have crazy deadlines at work you make it happen. Just for her. Happy Fathers Day @cmfrench ❤️ ps you’re also hot AF 🔥

The Cambridge Royals

The Cambridge family posted a wonderful short video in which they congratulated Father’s Day to all the important fathers of the Royal Family. The video includes pictures of Kate’s father following her to the altar, a picture of Prince Charles with his sons Prince William and Prince Harry, a recently published picture of the Queen and Prince Philip with all of their grandchildren, and a beautiful picture of Prince William with his three children. However, what everyone could notice is that there is no picture of Prince Harry in the video with his children.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham posts wonderful photos of David Beckham with his kids every year. Same it was this year, with three photos of David with his children. Victoria also used the post to congratulate Father’s Day to all fathers.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie recently had a son, August, with her husband, Jack. She took the opportunity to congratulate her husband and a wonderful father on the first Father’s Day. Her sister Beatrice is also pregnant with her first child, so we believe we will be celebrating Father’s Day with Beatrice’s husband Edo next year.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are no longer together, but Kim does not give up praising Kanye as a wonderful father to their children. Yet this year for Father’s Day she decided to congratulate this day to all the fathers in her family. In the pictures, we can see her father Robert Kardashian, her former stepfather Bruce Jenner, now known as Caitlyn Jenner, her brother Rob, Scott Disick, Tavis Scott, and Chloe’s old – new boyfriend Tristan Thomson. There is also a picture of Kanye West with his children, although now there are rumors that Kanye is in a relationship with a model Irina Shayk. What surprised everyone was that Kim posted a picture of Bruce Jenner even though Kendall and Kylie, who are his biological daughters, didn’t congratulate him on Father’s Day.

Blake Lively

Blake and Ryan Renolds always have interesting messages they write to each other about important events. So Ryan humorously congratulated Blake on Mother’s day, saying he couldn’t imagine that anonymous airport bathroom sex would lead to this. Still, Blake decided this year to post a picture of her father and Ryan with a short message “My guys” with brown heart emoji.