Most Important Safety Checks For Your Car – 2021 Guide

All around the world, people use their cars as a quick and effective means of transportation. In fact, there are well over a billion cars around the world. They give people a ton of freedom and control about where they want to go and when.

However, cars are full of a lot of moving parts and different features that help you get from point A to point B. While these are all often in good shape, there are times where an aspect may fail and make the car unsafe to drive in. As a result, there are some crucial safety checks to consider making.

With that in mind, let’s go over a few important safety checks to make for your car, to ensure it is safe and ready to drive.

Ensure Your Windshield and Windows Are in Good Shape

One of the primary things you should check is your windows and windshield. You need to ensure it is clean, free of debris and not damaged in any way. What was once a small crack can instantly turn into something much more major, so you always need to be careful. Even if an issue seems small, it is better to get it dealt with now before it gets bigger.

If you are experiencing some issues, be sure to visit glass.net or another quality provider to get your windshield and window woes dealt with. In a similar vein, you also want to make sure that your window wipers are working appropriately. If they aren’t you could have things like rain, snow, dirt or other debris impede your vision, with no way to remove it or wash it away.

Check the Fluids

Your car contains several essential fluids that all play a role in helping it drive. This includes oil, coolant, brake fluid, transmission fluid and many others. This fluid helps keep the various processes going on within your car going smoothly and without issue. Without it, the car simply wouldn’t work or trying to drive it could lead to a lot of damage.

If you want your car to be operating at its best, you need to check these fluids and replenish them as needed. This can be done manually, although you can also have a professional help you if you feel more comfortable doing so. Every car is a little different in terms of where to check each fluid, but your manual or an online guide should be able to help.

Ensure All Lights Are Working

Driving at night is already challenging for some people and becomes next to impossible if you discover your lights aren’t working. They help you see cars around you, pedestrians, and potential road hazards like signs, bumps in the road, and wildlife. Before you go anywhere, always make sure your lights are working as they should be.

Your car lights not only help you see at night, but they let other drivers know and see your intentions. Signal lights are a crucial part of being a respectful driver and are used for everything from switching lanes to making turns. If these signals don’t work, it is likely very annoying for anyone who is driving behind you.

If you can’t signal, other drivers cannot prepare for what you might do, which can increase the chances of an accident occurring. Without working signal lights or tail lights, driving at any time (but especially the night) can be quite dangerous.

Inspect Your Tires

Few things are as important to a quality driving experience as tires are. They are what connect your car to the road and help dictate how smooth or how bumpy a ride is. Before driving your car, you should take a look around at your tires and ensure they are not flat. Be sure to frequently test the pressure and add air if need be.

Not only do you need to check their pressure to make sure they aren’t going flat, but you should also observe the tread pattern. If the tires are going bare, they won’t have as much grip and could lead to an increased chance of accidents or skidding, especially in wet or icy conditions. If the tread begins to get low, consider replacing the tires with a newer model.

Test Your Brakes

Without brakes, driving cars would be terrifying and the roadways would be an absolute nightmare. They keep everyone safe and ensure everyone is able to obey the rules of the road. Because of their importance, you need to test them frequently to give you peace of mind knowing that they work.

Over time, brake pads may wear and your car may break slower than before. This can be especially dangerous during the winter or if you have to slam on the brakes for one reason or another. Brake tests can be done incredibly quickly and easily. If you notice strange sounds or feel some resistance when braking, it is a good idea to reach out to some experts and make sure that all is good.

Check for Debris or Other Things Around the Car

In addition to checking things in the car before driving, you should also take a look around the outside of the car. Many of us have been in a rush to get somewhere, only to back up and drive over a sharp stick or a screw that punctures our tires.

To stop this sort of thing from happening, do a quick lap around your car and look for potential hazards before driving off. This could be a branch, a child’s toy, or even an animal. If you see them, simply move them into a safe space to ensure you, or other drivers, don’t hit them.

You generally have decent visibility from the driver’s seat, but there will be plenty of things you will be unable to see if you don’t do this quick and easy check.

While driving a car can be incredibly convenient, it also has the potential to be dangerous if you’re not careful. By making these aforementioned safety checks, you can ensure your car is in good shape and is safe to drive.