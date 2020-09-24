5 Fashion Trends That Are Back In Style in 2020

To be fashionable means more than just following the latest trends, it also means that you need to know how to combine different outfits, and how to match the clothes to your own personal style.

If you want to be up to date with the latest trends, then you should know that the best pieces from every decade always make a comeback sooner or later. There are some people that will forever be remembered for their impeccable style, and we will always try to copy what they did decades ago.

This year has been hard on everyone, including the fashion industry, but that does not mean that the designers are not working around the clock to make people happy with their creations and outfits. In 2020 there are some old trends that inspired new designers, and some pieces that are back in style.

If you are a person who wants to follow the latest news, and if you want to know what’s modern, then you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we are going to mention some of the most memorable items from the past that are having a great come back this year. Continue reading if you want to know what’s new in the fashion world, and what you may still have in your wardrobe from the past, that you can reuse today.

1. Glitter tights

For the past few years, we’ve reinvented the leggings and we’ve used them every way we could. Well, this year, there is another piece that is back in style, and we think you will love it! Do you remember the glitter or sheer tights that we used to wear in the late 90s and early 2000s? Well, they are making their great comeback this year!

You can pair these tights with different styles, and you can choose the amount of glitter you want them to have. Designers have adapted the excessive glitter from the past to something that is more modern, and reasonable, but if you want to be the star of the night, you can still find pieces that will make everyone notice you.

2. Printed tops

Now let’s go down memory lane and think about the music videos in the early 90s. Do you remember that all the music stars used to wear printed tops and they looked so chic? We used to love these pieces and we used to wear them pretty much everywhere. If you were one of the people who had too many of these pieces at home, we have some great news for you!

In 2020 they are a new fashion trend! The best thing is, designers and creators suggest that we should layer them just like we used to in the 90s. Put a long-sleeved shirt under them, and choose a top with a bold color. If you want to add some accessories, then pair everything up with some statement jewelry and you are good to go.

3. Shoulder bags

Even though this is not something we’ve forgotten about in the past few decades, we always try to go with something minimalistic and single color when it comes to shoulder bags. They were extremely modern up to the mid-2000s when people just realized they want to use backpacks or clutches instead of shoulder bags.

This year, they are making a great comeback, and now you have more options than ever. Cowboysbag suggests that you can easily choose the right bag depending on your style, and you can choose from a variety of different colors, shapes, and sizes. The price for these pieces varies depending on the material and finish, but no matter what you choose, you can easily match it to any of your favorite outfits.

4. Cropped mock necks

To remember this trend, you have to go back to the 70s when these pieces were extremely popular. Later on, they were replaced by the turtlenecks that were combined with the fuzzy sweaters. Well, for those of you who respect the style that people in the 70s had, we have some great news!

In 2020 you will be able to wear your favorite mock neck and show off your perfect shape. They are great for girls of all sizes, and you can easily pair them up with some high waist jeans. Experts suggest that it is better if you go with one color for the whole outfit, or if you want to mix and match things up, then you should choose a cropped mock neck without prints, and just one color. You can choose any color you want, and you can easily combine them with some bold statement jewelry pieces.

Plaid pants

The plaid pants are not something we didn’t wear in the past decade, but now, the prints from the 80s and 90s are back in style! You can even find models that look exactly like the ones people used to wear 30 and 40 years ago, and we absolutely love them!

If you want to purchase a pair, we recommend you to go with the colors that were worn in that period as well, including blue and green. You can pair them with the same color shirt, and you can even go with a turtleneck. Don’t forget to tuck the shirt in the pants, and feel free to put some hoop-earrings on or a big necklace.

Another trend that you may be interested in is the groovy 70s dresses, and with them, you can choose something that is form-fitting, or you can combine the patterns from the 70s with the dress style from the 50s. Know that you are free to combine any of these trends, as long as they fit together nicely. If you are not sure which pieces can be matched with each other, feel free to check out some of the biggest designers’ websites and see what they recommend. Or you can just follow the latest news, fashion magazines, and influencers to find out which pieces go well together.

Don’t be afraid to test something new, because who knows, you may end up discovering a whole new style that everyone around you will want to copy.