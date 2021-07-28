5 Latest Strategic Trends In Cryptocurrency Trading – 2021 Guide

Cryptocurrency is currently one of the most popular types of investment. Bitcoin alone is responsible for $6 billion in daily internet transactions, with much more when other coins are factored in.

However, before you start trading and investing in cryptocurrency, you should be aware that it is a highly high-risk activity, especially if you do not have a good plan in place. You will lose all of your investment funds if you aren’t diligent and don’t have the correct tactics in place.

Let’s take a look at some of the techniques that can assist you on your way.

1. Trend Trade

A trending market is one that makes greater highs or lower lows on a regular basis. The approach works for a variety of periods since you basically keep your position open for as long as you think the trend will continue — whether that’s hours, days, weeks, or months.

Bitcoin is a trend for many people. It saw a massive increase in popularity in 2017, reaching a high of $19,763.50 in December of that year. People were afraid of missing out on the new big thing, which fueled the trend. This is known as FOMO, or fear of missing out. Because it is such a popular market, it is critical for trend traders to be informed about any news or events that may have an impact on its price.

Technical analysis is used in trend-following tactics to predict the direction of market momentum. When you trade bitcoin in a trend, you open a position when you feel the price of the digital currency will continue to move in the same direction or is about to develop a new trend.

Traders can determine the direction of a market trend and its momentum in a variety of ways, the most common of which involves the use of technical analysis indicators. Moving averages, the relative strength index (RSI), and the stochastic oscillator are all popular trend and momentum following indicators.

2. Scalping

Scalping is one of the best trading tactics you can use in your lifetime if you execute it properly. You could argue that the approach is focused on making modest trades over a short period of time.

The only thing you need to keep in mind is the time limit, which should be kept to a minimum of one hour. Because the quantity of transactions is far more essential than profit in any transaction, the volume of a scalper’s trades is his most valuable asset.

Scalpers, in theory, do not wait for substantial gains since they are unable to wait for the markets to turn in order to limit losses.

Simply said, traders must take advantage of modest market changes by entering and departing the market rapidly.

The basic goal is to make as many deals as possible while minimizing losses. Instead of making huge profits in every trade, all you need to do is maintain a greater win or loss ratio. The winning and losing sizes should ideally be the same. If you want to make money frequently, you must also win often. A few tactics cause you to lose the majority of your deals while winning the rest.

This method differs significantly from the others. Traders who employ this approach typically avoid volatility because it is unpredictably volatile for them. A thin market that is tranquil and has no or little no volume is one of the greatest conditions for a trader.

Furthermore, the thin market is split among bids and offers, and traders profit from the gaps that exist. On the one hand, they buy, and on the other, they sell.

The best aspect of this method is that it is risk-free because it is only used for a short period of time. If something goes wrong, one can always get out of the trade. The disadvantage of this trade is that it requires patience and discipline to trade using this method.

Traders must also compete with trade bots if they want to take advantage of scalping possibilities.

3. Day Trading

Because cryptos are so new, price movements can be larger than for many other assets. This means two things when it comes to your strategy: risk management is even more important than usual, and holding positions (especially overnight) can be more risky.

A Day Trading strategy seeks to profit from market volatility over shorter time frames, such as a few hours rather than days or weeks.

Day traders spot market patterns and trade along with them until a support or resistance level is reached, or until a specified price point is reached.

Day trading is a time-consuming strategy that necessitates a high level of flexibility and the ability to react quickly to market occurrences.

4. Trading Bots

This is another common trading approach that is widely used. Automated trading bots can be defined as computer programs that can sell and buy bitcoins on their own. The fundamental goal of these bots is to generate as much profit for their users as possible. These bots trade by continuously watching the market and reacting to a certain set of established rules. These bots may assess numerous market factors such as price, volume, orders, and others based on user preferences.

5. Averaging Costs in Dollars (DCA)

When an investor purchases large financial assets such as equities, dollar-cost averaging (DCA) is a type of investment strategy that aims to reduce the impact of volatility. It is known as Pound Cost Averaging in the United Kingdom, and Constant Dollar in the United States. This trading strategy’s main advantage is that it removes emotional investing, lowers risks, and avoids bad timing.

Conclusion

Investing and trading in cryptocurrencies can be a dangerous business, which deters many would-be investors. There’s nothing stopping you from succeeding if you have the necessary methods and can make acceptable decisions when tracking the market.