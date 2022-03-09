Rising Trends: Are Velcros Shoes In Again?

Fashion trends are constantly changing, and what you wear on your feet is a constant source of debate amongst fashionistas and anyone who wants to look good and be on-trend at the same time.

If you want to check out a wide range of footwear, you can click here to get a good idea of what’s hot right now. One shoe trend that is definitely on the rise is the use of velcro in designs.

Velcro is really versatile and can be used across a wide range of design styles, from a pair of sneakers to some lovely dress shoes. Let’s take a look at why these shoes are such a strong trend and some of the footwear styles that have embraced the versatility and comfort offered by the use of velcros in the design.

Why is velcro trending right now?

Style and convenience are two big factors. Velcro shoes from the distant past may have been designed more with functionality in mind than style, but all of that has changed.

Now, what you get is the winning combination of shoe designs that everyone wants to wear together with that wonderful time-saving invention of velcro making it so much easier to change your shoes in an instant.

NASA was widely credited for being responsible for this ground-breaking fabric design so that astronauts could change their footwear with ease and without taking up too much of their valuable time. Even if that proved to be an incorrect assertion, it was still an invention that they made good use of. We all now benefit from that brilliant lightbulb moment.

Modern society is very fast-paced and many of us are really stretched for time. That means making a quick change of footwear when going from work to the gym, or out with friends, requires a rapid transformation. Velcro shoes will save you time. The fact that they also look great is even more of a reason why they are so popular right now.

Retro vibe with modern advantages

Why are these shoes considered so cool right now?

Another good reason might be the fact that velcro shoes take away all that fuss involved with tying laces and getting them just right. This is a design that has successfully shaken off its old-fashioned image from the past, where designs might have been made exclusively for the very young or the very old.

This is a category of shoe design that has become very trendy in recent years, and one of the reasons is that we all seem to love that retro look and feel. One of the advantages of using a velcro design is that you can get a sneaker that has that very cool and fun throwback vibe to the 80s and 90s with all the benefits that come with modern shoe design and comfort.

Strong and sturdy

We all want value for money as consumers these days, and that is another reason why velcro is proving so popular right now.

Velcro is indisputably a strong and sturdy material that is designed to last and perform well for a long time. It can stand up to a lot of use, and that means you can invest in a velcro shoe and have the confidence that you are going to get your money’s worth with plenty of use out of your footwear.

Wearing a velcro shoe is almost completely hassle-free. Their durability and the fact that it is a shoe design that is almost 100% maintenance-free makes it easy to see why so many of us now love the idea of wearing a this shoe design.

Go with quality

It is also worth mentioning at this point that in order to get all of these advantages and enjoy wearing a shoe that is not only on-trend but will last and perform well, you will need to make sure you buy good quality and trusted brand.

The quality of the velcro fastener is integral to how well your shoe will perform and last.

You can often tell how good the quality of the velcro strip is by looking at the spacing between the hooks and the loops on a pair of sneakers. If they are loosely packed, you may well discover that the shoe fastener might not be that robust or able to be weight-bearing for as long as you would expect.

What you want is to see the high density of the hooks and loops so that you can be confident the shoe will be able to bear weight successfully and last the distance in terms of performance.

You don’t have to worry about checking these factors too much if you stick to a good brand that has a reputation for quality. Keep that in mind when shopping for a shoe, and it should be enough to make sure that you get a good quality fastener that will do the job for as long as you want it to.

What sort of velcro shoes is trending right now?

Now that you know exactly why velcro is such a good choice for your footwear options, you might be wondering what sort of velcro shoes you might want to buy.

It has to be said that sneakers have to be considered a perfect match for velcro design. The obvious plus point of being able to save time because you aren’t having to worry about lacing on and off is only half the reason why you should invest in a pair of velcro sneakers. The other compelling reason is that they look very cool when combined with a nice pair of jeans.

Sneakers have evolved as fashion statement themselves, and a pair of velcro sneakers can instantly elevate your look and give it a modern twist. Another area where velcro designs have really become a trend hotspot is dress shoes.

If you want something that is smart for work and ticks all the boxes when it comes to meeting professional standards of dress in the workplace, a velcro dress shoe is a great solution. There is a real trend for swapping wingtips for a this alternative, and when you see how great they look whether you are wearing slacks or a skirt, it’s not hard to see why this style of shoe is trending.

Velcro is definitely back at the forefront of fashion designs, and it is arguably cooler as a design option than it has ever been before.