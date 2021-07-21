Everything to Know About The NBA 2K22 Player Ratings

Just as we’re used to, NBA 2K22 will arrive later this year, and the fans just can’t wait. Some info regarding the game is already available, and we’re here to fill you in on the most important details.

The thing that most fans of this game want to know is the ratings. As soon as the game was announced everyone was focused on how will My Team game mode going to look. It is all about the player ratings, as this is something that will dictate the price in the future of the best player’s cards. Of course, if you’re a fan of Dallas Mavericks, for example, you’ll want the higher possible rating for Luka Doncic.

It is a rare sight that we see players don’t receive changes in their rating year in and year out. This is what developers spend the most time working on, as players get better, or they age and their skills diminish. This requires work in great detail. This area of the game creates the most conflict among the players. Most people are already eager to know when will the game be released so that they can discuss the ratings in great detail.

NBA 2K22 Ratings Release Date

The game was only recently announced so the details are scarce and all over the place. More info will be known as the tie goes on, so we’ll have to wait for the release date to come close to be able to talk about ratings and everything else in needed details. In most cases, the ratings are released one month before the game comes out. What this means is that we’ll know more as August approaches. In a few weeks, we’ll be able to talk about the player and team ratings alike, which is a great source for every and each debate.

Biggest Predictions

Even without detailed info about the team and player’s ratings nothing can stop us from indulging in predicting the ratings. It is a lot of fun, and it requires knowing the league itself and how developers see both the game and the players. But, if you’re closely watching most of the games or at least your favorite team you can already know how will some players fare. Of course, the great starting point is the previous version of the game. Here are some of our biggest predictions for the upcoming NBA 2K22 player ratings:

7: Dirk Nowitzki – 94

6: Luka Doncic – 95

5: Kevin Durant – 96

4: Stephen Curry – 97

3: LeBron James – 97

2: Nikola Jokic – 97

1: Giannis Antetokounmpo – 98

Some of these players had the best seasons in their careers and we can expect them to have their ratings explode. For one, Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently playing the sixth game of the NBA finals while Jokic is the reigning MVP. Dirk of course ended his career, but the German giant is a representative of the legends edition of the game, which will also attract a lot of attention. You’re free to debate our predictions and give us your suggestions for both these players and other that play for your favorite teams. Let’s have fun before the game hits the shelves.