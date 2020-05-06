Eva Mendes Debunks Rumors Claiming Ryan Gosling Is a Bad Father

Famous Hollywood actress Eva Mendes, 46, defended the parenting of her partner Ryan Gosling, 39. She debunked the rumors that he is not a devoted father.

The star actress and former model posted a photo to her social media where she said she was a tired mom. Mendes said she stayed up late in order to prepare her daughter’s birthday party.

Her fans immediately speculated how she is a single mother, saying Gosling does not help with any family activities. They even started calling him a bad and absent father. They came to her aid saying she should not accept to feel and look like a single mother.

She then defended her husband with a lengthy and heartfelt message to her inconsiderate and rude fans. Mendes wrote the following:

“So when I say I’m “tired mom”, I want to connect to other “tired mothers,” it is not about the exclusion of fathers or other caregivers who do so much. I just hang out with other women, but this in no way devalues what you do dad. Why I’m not talking about Ryan and about all the wonderful things that he does as father is only because I hold this part of your life secret.”

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have two daughters together, Esmeralda, 5, and Amada, 3. Both of them are equally devoted parents who deeply care for one another, and their two girls. It was so touching of her to defend her husband in front of everyone and confirm that they have no problems as a family.