Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova Welcome Their Third Child!

Former tennis star Anna Kournikova and her longtime partner, musician Enrique Iglesias, have reportedly become parents for the third time.

Enrique’s brother Julio Iglesias Jr. confirmed the news during the interview with Chilean radio station ADN.

When the host asked him about rumors that he was going to be an uncle again, Julio said: “I’ve already become an uncle,” and the answer to the question if the baby has already been born, was “yes.”

The 46-year-old did not want the reveal the gender, so in the coming days, Anna and Enrique will probably do so.

The 38-year-old tennis player and 44-year-old singer managed to hide almost the entire pregnancy, and the first rumors about the expectation of a third child appeared only ten days ago.

The famous couple also kept Anna’s first pregnancy with twins Lucy and Nicholas out of the public eye. They were hiding the news until they were born in 2017.