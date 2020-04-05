Emily Ratajkowski Posts a Steamy Throwback Photo With Her Husband

Supermodel and actress Emily Ratajkowski, 28, stunned her 25.9 million Instagram followers with a special bathroom photo with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

During quarantine, she remembered simpler times and showed everyone how she and her husband used to spend time together. Around six months ago, she and Sebastian posed in front of a mirror completely naked after a shower together, cleverly hiding their bodies for each other.

Emily covered her breasts with her arm, while her husband crouched behind her and covered everything below her stomach with his muscular arms. The black and white photo has over 2.6 million likes and more than 9,000 comments.

The caption on the photo says this:

“This is not what our quarantine looks like (we’re mostly in sweats and hoodies) but since I posted this during my q&a why not post it here? This was about 6 months after we got married, summer ‘18”

The star model is known for her racy outfits and provocative snaps. Although she regularly posts new content, the coronavirus pandemic made it impossible for her to do it as frequently as before, so she decided to treat the fans with a throwback pic.