Ensuring Email Protection With Proxies – 2020 Guide

Every company and organization has to communicate with employees, clients, and business partners through emails. It’s a standard practice that could easily lead to huge problems without the use of the latest security measures.

Only one malicious email is enough to breach your company’s systems and lead to information leaks that could completely ruin a business. However, with the use of proxies, you can make sure that your emails never get hacked. By keeping your connection anonymous, you will make it impossible for cybercriminals to steal any information.

What is Email Protection

In short, email protection is a concept of using the latest technologies to ensure that all communication stays safe from hackers and cybercriminals. Many different technologies provide protection, including standard methods like spyware detection, login security, email encryption, etc. Companies archive emails and create backups to ensure that none of them get lost or stolen. To protect your personal information from the identity thieves, you should encrypt the connection between email server and your laptop.

The problem is that cybercriminals always find new methods of stealing information and breaching email communications. When an email is sent, it is readable by a hacker who manages to access that chain of servers. It is advisable to use a secure email service to overcome the risk of hacking. Using strong passwords is another effective to secure your email from getting hacked and a string password is a mix of numbers, letters, upper-and lowercase letters. That makes it hard for companies and private users to keep track of all dangers, which is why using a proxy is one of the best methods of protecting emails.

Proxies act as a filter between the sender and the recipient, and they change the original IP address with another that can’t be tracked. The practice makes it much harder for hackers to breach an email and keeps your communication private.

Why Email Protection is Important

Email communication is currently the most crucial form of communication among businesses and private users. The problem is that hackers always try to breach emails with many different methods, including eavesdropping and phishing. You may see such emails in either your inbox or your spam folder and may have opened many in the past.

Suppose you share any sensitive information in your emails. In that case, you are risking your entire company, as hackers will surely try to use the information in your emails to compromise your company’s security. For example, in 2019 alone, there were over 4 billion email data breaches, which is a massive percentage of users. That’s where proxies jump into action. They can help you keep your emails private and act as a shield between you and the outside world.

Current Challenges

Every email user is facing a series of challenges when it comes to cybersecurity. The first challenge is filtering phishing emails that act like Trojan horses and are the most frequent type of cyberattacks. Businesses worldwide are investing millions in educating their employees about the dangers of phishing, but still, one simple mistake can cause irreversible damage. It is wise to avoid clicking on emails or links that are from any suspicious email. If you avoid using public wifi then it is another effective method to keep your email safe from being hacked.

If your emails don’t use the SFTP protocol and don’t use any protection, they can be intercepted in transit by hackers or various malware programs. That’s why many companies send encrypted emails that can be read-only if the recipient is using the correct code.

Lastly, archiving emails is another way of increasing security. All archived messages should be kept safe as they will be targeted by hackers all the time. You can use dozens of security solutions to keep your archived emails safe, and naturally, proxies are one of them.

How Proxies can Help

Imagine a proxy as a middle man between the sender and the recipient. Every time you send an email, the proxy will recognize the action and mask your original IP with another one found far away from your location. In other words, your email will be sent anonymously, and hackers won’t be able to track who sent it or where it is going.

Every email you send will be completely invisible, and as long as your email password is strong, the hackers will have little luck breaking into your email. Proxies will keep every message private, and the only person that can access each message is the recipient.

Best Types of Proxies for Email Protection

There are many different types of proxies. Each one is used for specific industries, and all of them have some kind of downside. Cybercriminals know everything about proxies, so they use small loopholes to work around them. That’s why you must choose the right proxy type to protect your emails.

The best options are datacenter and residential proxies. Datacenter proxies offer basic security features, while residential proxies come with more advanced features that will protect your messages in every situation.

That includes checking for malicious links, using a huge network of real IPs to mask your original location, and so on. Proxies provide other benefits like improving your connection speed, minimizing your internet footprint, and protecting against DDOS attacks. If you are interested in proxies for email protection, we suggest you read more about this topic to find a suitable solution.

Conclusion

If you do any type of business or share sensitive information through emails, you should know the dangers lurking on the internet. Since email communication is a must for most companies, you should use everything you can to ensure that no one other than the recipient has access to your emails. Even if the email does not get hacked but it is one of least secure type of communication.

Getting a proxy will make it impossible for hackers to intercept and track your emails, allowing you to conduct business and safely share information. It’s always better to be safe than sorry.