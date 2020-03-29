Celebrities

Cindy Prado Stuns in Orange Bikini Outfit

by Elsa Stringer
Instagram model Cindy Prado has recently posted another steamy slideshow of photos to her Instagram profile where she has over 1.3 million followers.

source:instagram.com

The blonde bombshell wore a tiny orange bikini, over which she put on an orange, see-through robe-like cover. The stunning photos were taken in Miami, Florida, where she was on vacation.

Prado completed the beach outfit with a pair of large sunglasses, a straw hat, and a circular sand color handbag. She wore matching flip-flops as well. Her incredible, fit body was on full display.

There are four photos in the slideshow, two from the back and two from the front. The post has more than 44,000 likes and over 500 comments. The caption reads, “I miss these short walks to my pool – wearing @boohoo – use my code CINDYPRADO for discount.”

Cindy struck intimidating and provocative poses in these snaps, which show us yet again the kind of content the beautiful model is known for. Her feed is full of similar photos in lingerie and bikinis.

 

Elsa Stringer

