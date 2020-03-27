Have you or anyone you know ever been troubled by unwanted hair loss or balding at a reasonably early age? Well, a lot of you might have. But did you ever wonder about its causes and potential side effects? Research shows that hair loss problems can eventually lead to permanent baldness.

Common balding (scientifically known as androgenetic alopecia) occurs in men and women due to the effect of testosterone metabolites in genetically susceptible hair follicles. Thyroid disease, anaemia, protein deficiency, and low vitamin levels are some of the conditions that can result in balding. Let us learn more about the early signs of baldness and ways to prevent it.

Early Signs of Balding:

Hair loss can appear in many different ways depending upon the cause behind it. So, you must immediately consult a medical professional to know the actual reason behind it. There are sure initial signs and symptoms of balding, which may include:

Steady thinning of hair at the peak of the head.

Circular or patchy bald spots on the head or beard or eyebrows.

Full-body hair loss.

A noticeable receding hairline.

Excessive hair loss on the pillow after sleeping and after showering.

Itchy or flaky scalp

Hair loss might seem embarrassing and scary but doesn’t have to be. Check out the self-care tips below to get through it.

Self-care tips:

There are numerous treatment options available to solve the balding problem. Want to know how? Well, it’s straightforward but essential to take care of a few things, such as:

MANAGE YOUR STRESS: While you can’t expect to be stress-free all the time, but you can work on managing your stress by doing some meditation, exercise, or yoga or whatever you feel fit.

EAT HEALTHY: Foods rich in antioxidants and nutrients are vital in controlling toxins that contribute to the oxidative stress in our bodies.

USE NATURAL HAIR GROWTH PRODUCTS: There are a plethora of products available for all of us, which can prove to be helpful with no side effects whatsoever.

Some other common self-care tips which can be implemented on a day to day life include:

Use a mild shampoo.

Use the dryer only if extremely necessary and do it on a low setting.

Do not tie up your hair tightly.

If your family has a genetic baldness problem, then you must take necessary care since childhood to curb this genetic issue for yourself and the upcoming generation.

Treatment Options:

In case the self-care methods haven’t worked effectively for you, or if unfortunately, you have become completely bald, then it becomes the need of the hour to consult a doctor and get a suitable treatment done. The doctor may diagnose you through various processes like a blood test, pull test, scalp biopsy, etc. to determine the best suitable treatment option as per your condition. Some of these options can include:

PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma) Therapy: This is a very popular procedure used over the last decade to help people with early stages of androgenetic alopecia. In this, a patient’s blood is separated in a centrifuge, separating platelets and plasma. Then, the plasma is injected into the affected of the scalp over a period that helps in repairing blood vessels, stimulating collagen production, and promoting cell growth, eventually resulting in increased hair growth. It is a safe procedure with negligible side effects.

Medications: Oral medicines such as Minoxidil, Finasteride, oral medicines such as Dutasteride, etc. are highly effective too.

Hair Transplant Surgery: This is the most common procedure for healthy and natural restoration of your lost hair. This is a surgical procedure that can be a little painful and expensive but give desired results. Most of the actors and other celebrities opt for this treatment to have healthy hair growth even at a very high age. A hair transplant can be done through micrografting, slit grafting, punch grafting, etc.

Laser Therapy: This includes a low-level and safe laser device for treating hereditary balding in both men and women. It is also quite safe as a treatment option.

The Best Treatment:

The dermatologist prescribes treatment options as per your condition after diagnosis, but surgery should be your last option. After self-care preventions, you must opt for medications such as minoxidil, finasteride, etc. or therapies such as ointments, creams, and laser combs as these are considered the best source of treatment at an early stage of balding. However, if your stage requires more advanced treatment, then PRP treatment or laser therapy must be given the top preference.

At last, when the situation goes out of control, only then you must choose to undergo hair transplantation surgery. But it is always advisable to consult a dermatologist to ascertain the right line of treatment. Visit here to know more about the treatment process!

Conclusion:

All in all, hair loss is one of the most common problems nowadays, and you should not worry about it as the treatment options available are in abundance. Still, you should always take necessary care for this cause daily, because it demands some attention to remain fit and glossy throughout. Therefore, the takeaway for all of you should be to start nurturing your crowning glory right away.