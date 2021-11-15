Dwayne Johnson Gives an Update on The Only Imperfect Part of His Body

Dwayne The Rock Johnson is one of the fittest guys in the world. His nickname tells you that whole story. Before turning his head and aspirations towards Hollywood, he became a massive star in the WWE industry. Now, he’s more focused on playing actions heroes, and if you’ll allow us he does a good job at that. If you follow his career closely, you probably saw him in pieces such as Jungle Cruise and Red Notice.

During the promotion of Disney’s flick, Johnson, and his co-star Emily Blunt answered various questions from the fans. Some of the most interesting ones included those that came directly from Google. One of the most peculiar ones that come from googling the Jumanji superstar is: “What’s wrong with the rock’s abs?”

If you are a fan of the former wrestler and follow him on Instagram, you probably noticed that his abs aren’t perfect. Johnson joked that the question is f**ked up, but gave an honest answer nonetheless. This is how he addressed the question: “I think because on Instagram. All these Instagram fitness models have these incredible six-, eight-, 12-, 24-pack stomachs. I have a five-and-a-half pack, sometimes a four-and-a-half-pack.”

The Fast & Furious star is an honest man, and a down-to-earth guy, so he further elaborated on the reasons why his abs are unevenly shaped. It all comes back to his wrestling past, which is a big part of his life even to this day. This is what The Rock said: “But the problem was, which a lot of people don’t know [is that] I tore in a wrestling match. I tore the top of my quad off my pelvis… and what that did, it caused a chain reaction and it tore my abdomen wall. So then… I had to do a triple hernia emergency surgery. I had a tear, a tear, and a tear. So, they’re not like perfect abs!”

Blunt found this answer more than satisfying but took a slight dig at her co-star nonetheless. In an attempt to learn even more about Dwayne’s abs, Blunt asked: “You know what, it’s not his fault, guys… what’s wrong with your abs? Where are your abs, you know?” The Rock gained his fame on the microphone, so he had a quick answer up his sleeve: “It’s called a wrestling match for 45 minutes, and the top of my quad popped out of my pelvis. And my abductor popped off my pelvis.”

If you are a fan of wrestling, you know exactly what the Hobbs & Shaw actor was talking about. This freak injury occurred during his Wrestlemania 29 match against John Cena, back in 2013. It put Johnson outside of the rig for some time and made him sure that he choose the right path by leaving the risky business of wrestling behind. Despite putting a halt on his wrestling career, this injury didn’t turn The Rock away from working out, but it made him even more passionate about the activity. You can tell by his muscular build. As far as our recent memory goes, we can’t tell if Johnson had any more injuries, but what we can tell you is that his abs look better by the day thanks to time spent in Iron Paradise.