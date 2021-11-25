Dwayne The Rock Johnson With an Unbelievable Act of Kindness

Body hard as a rock, heart soft like a puppy. That’s Dwayne Johnson for you. The Rampage actor decided to make someone’s day for Thanksgiving and he did precisely that. The Rock gifted his customized truck to a Navy veteran. A classy move by one of the world’s biggest earners in the world of film. Johnson grinds for each of his dollars, but he’s not shy from sharing with others.

The Jumanji actor shared his good deed on his Instagram feed as he usually does. This is what he wrote: “I invited fans to a special theater screening of ‘RED NOTICE’ and I wanted to do something cool for all of them. I also wanted to do something BIG … something MASSIVE… something unforgettable for one fan.” Former WWE champ did exactly that as he made Navy vet Oscar Rodriguez glow with happiness after receiving this unbelievable gift.

Johnson is an imaginative guy, and his first idea was to gift the Porsche Taycan he was driving in the movie. The car manufacturer wasn’t prepared to stand behind that idea, so the plans were changed. Once the other plan was set in motion, Dwayne started to gather information about the people in the audience. Once he had enough to work with, it was decided that Oscar was the right person to receive the big reward.

For all of those who didn’t understand his reasoning, this is how Johnson justified his resolve to give the truck to Rodriguez: “Takes care of his 75-year-old-mom. Personal trainer. Leader at his church. Provides support and meals for women victimized by domestic violence. Proud & humble Navy veteran. Kind human being.” When Johnson greeted the young man and explained to him what’s about to happen, Oscar fell to his knees and started crying.

When the Navy vet finally accepted what an amazing thing happened to him he drove away which gave Johnson a chance to reflect on everything that transpired. This is what The Rock added: “[It was] just an honor for me to give a little bit of joy to someone who deserves a lot more than just my truck. And now I can figure out how I’m getting home. Cause I don’t have my ride.”

Rodriguez was proud and honored to have received this prize, the same way his country was to have him serve in the Navy. He was quick to share his present on Instagram with the caption saying: “I have no words to express how blessed and grateful I am.” As you can see, the picture is showing him standing next to a massive truck. Now that we look at it, when Johnson posted photos next to this truck it seemed like a regular pickup. This just shows you how massive The Rock truly is, and we’re not talking only about his physical appearance.