Dr. Zoe Williams Looks Amazing Only A Month After Giving Birth To Baby Boy

Dr. Zoe Williams and her partner Stuart McKay welcomed their first child on May 31st. A baby boy got a very special name – Lisbon Lion Williams-McKay. The 41-year old “This Morning” personality announced her pregnancy back in January of 2021.

The child’s name was inspired by the city where they met back in 2019, Lisbon, Portugal. A faithful meeting took place in one of Lisbon’s bars and the relationship took off pretty quickly from then on. Dr. Zoe stated that his name was “chosen before he was even conceived”. Baby name is a tribute to their love story.

Zoe opted for home birth in a pool with Stuart by her side. Laying together in the birthing pool was a unique experience for the couple. “I had planned on home birth, but as it turned out, there wasn’t much choice because he came quite quickly”, Williams said when talking to Hello Magazine. “It was a beautiful moment when Stuart and I were facing each other in the pool, we looked down and he was there in the water. I picked him up and we had five minutes where we held him, before even checking if he was a girl or a boy”, Dr. Zoe continued.

After publishing the very first photo of the baby’s hand on Instagram, Williams wrote: “So delighted to announce that baby Williams-McKay has arrived and we are all safe, sound and doing great. We are taking a week away from social media to enjoy our newborn love bubble but I promise to share all the details once I’m back online next week”.

As far as her work, the ITV star said that she will be taking a full year off as a General practitioner. However, as far as her consultations on “This Morning”, Zoe is hoping to return to the show much sooner saying: “This Morning is such a family. Lisbon is a well-behaved baby so far, so I’d love to bring him in and introduce him to the team”.

She is also looking amazing on her post-pregnancy pic that she posted yesterday, not even a month after giving birth.