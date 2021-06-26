Naomi Campbell Is A Mom To A Baby Girl

Naomi Campbell was part of the supermodel crew that ruled catwalks around the world back in the ’90s. Thirty years later she is still the queen of fashion shows and a rebellious model that captures the audience. The 51-year old beauty achieved everything there was to conquer in the modeling business. However, privately, there was one thing Naomi wanted for a long time – to be a mother.

Campbell never talked about it openly, but she did give a few hints in the past. In 2018 she talked about having a child, saying that she loves kids and wouldn’t disregard the idea of having one of her own. “When I’m around children, I become a child myself. That’s the little girl I don’t ever want to lose”, the supermodel said at the time.



The subject was also brought up a year earlier in 2017 when Naomi said she was open to adoption. Still, she noted that she wasn’t in any kind of a stable romantic relationship at the time, and wouldn’t want to raise a child without a father. “I do want a father figure. I think it’s important”, Campbell said. The model and entrepreneur put her faith in science too, stating that the way things are going right now, she could have a child whenever she wanted.

On May 18th, just four days before her 51st birthday, Naomi surprised her fans and the media with a post on Instagram holding baby feet. She captured the photo with: “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love”.

It’s unknown when the baby girl came to Naomi’s home, from where, or any other details – like a baby name. Campbell is trying to keep any information under wraps for now and just enjoy the moments with her forever love.

Fans were as happy as they were stunned by the sudden news. Best wishes came from many celebrities, Naomi’s friends, and business acquaintances.

Marc Jacobs posted: “Oh my God!!!!! Today is the day?? How absolutely incredible. How lucky she is and how lucky you are! What a wonderful Mother you will be. Blessings all around”.

Donatella Versace said: “Naomi, today I go from being sista to auntie!! I am so so so happy for you and I can’t WAIT to meet her!! Lots and lots of love, Donatella and Allegra“.

More messages flooded Naomi Campbell’s Instagram account from Cindy Crawford, Kelly Ripa, Kim Kardashian, Claudia Schiffer, Kate Hudson, and many more. Congrats Naomi!