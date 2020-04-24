Dr. Jones Urges People Not to Inject Poison on Trump’s Suggestion!

METRO – 04/24/2020: Dr. Hilary Jones doesn’t agree with President Donald Trump. He completely dismissed Trump’s bizarre idea that coronavirus could be treated with disinfectants. Dr. Jones went on a rant regarding Trump’s statement during his appearance on Good Morning Britain with Lorraine.



Same as every medical expert these days, he was chiming in on POTUS’s maniac idea that people could inject themselves with disinfectants. President Trump also pushes the idea that ultraviolet light, heat, sunlight, and humidity also can kill the COVID-19 virus.

Dr. Hilary Jones was left in a state of shock upon hearing Donald Trump’s remarks. He was quick to warn the people not to follow up on Trump’s advice as it would not go without consequences.

Dr. Jones stated: “Of course, don’t do that at home. I mean, it’s a poison. And then ultraviolet light? This is because he thinks the sun emanates from an orifice in his body, obviously. It’s just ridiculous. It would be funny if it weren’t quite so serious.”

The statement of President Trump, Dr. Jones was referring to is the following: “Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous, whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light? And I think you said, that hasn’t been checked out, but you’re going to test it.”

Regarding the disinfectants, POTUS said: “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that? By injection inside, or almost a cleaning. ‘As you see, it gets in the lungs, and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that.”

Source: metro.co.uk