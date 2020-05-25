Dr. Birx Defends Donald Trump on Face Masks Issue

CNN – 05/25/2020: Wearing a face mask will protect you from coronavirus to a certain extent. There is scientific evidence of these claims, and White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx confirmed this on Sunday. Commenting on the fact that Donald Trump refuses to wear one, Dr. Birx stated that POTUS protects himself by keeping a distance from other individuals.



During an interview with Fox News Sunday, Dr. Birx said this on wearing face masks in public: “What we have said to people is there is clear scientific evidence now, by all the droplet experiments that happened, and that others have done, to show that a mask does prevent droplets from reaching others.”

Adding to her statement, White House coronavirus coordinator said: “Out of respect for each other, as Americans that care for each other, we need to be wearing masks in public when we cannot social distance.”

The question that followed was about President Donald Trump. Dr. Birx was asked if there’s a desire on her side for POTUS to back down on his face-mask stance and starts wearing a mask, to which she responded: “Well the President did wear a mask while he was less than six feet in an occasion where that was important — I think when he was traveling last week. I’m not with him every day, and every moment, so I don’t know if he can maintain social distance.”

It is evident that White House doctors can’t make President Trump wear a mask. He even refused to do so during his visit to Ford Motor Company. But, Dr. Birx believes that Mr. Trump is outstanding at social distancing: “I’ve asked everybody independently to really make sure that you’re wearing a mask if you can’t maintain the six feet. I’m assuming that in a majority of cases, he’s able to maintain that six feet distance.”

Source: cnn.com