Trump Explodes on Twitter Over Hamburgers and Diet Coke Comments

POLITICAL FLARE – 04/26/2020: Donald Trump won’t stay quiet now that he’s going to ease on the coronavirus press briefings. Instead, he’s moving to Twitter to get the recognition he deserves and continue his war with fake news.



There’s a New York Times report that keeps POTUS awake at night. After reading it, Mr. Trump had this to say: “I work from early in the morning until late at night, haven’t left the White House in many months (except to launch Hospital Ship Comfort) in order to take care of Trade Deals, Military Rebuilding, etc., and then I read a phony story in the failing New York Times about my work schedule and eating habits, written by a third rate reporter who knows nothing about me.”

Trump was not happy, not happy at all. But his tantrum didn’t end with what’s written above. President Trump continued by saying:” I will often be in the Oval Office late into the night & read & see that I am angrily eating a hamburger & Diet Coke in my bedroom. People with me are always stunned. Anything to demean!”

Donald Trump doesn’t like articles like this one, and of course, he branded it as fake news. This is no wonder as POTUS considers himself as one of the most hard-working Presidents America ever had.

He’s not shy to the point that he’ll write this: “The people that know me and know the history of our Country say that I am the hardest working President in history. I don’t know about that, but I am a hard worker and have probably gotten more done in the first 3 1/2 years than any President in history. The Fake News hates it!”

