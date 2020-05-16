Donald Trump Will Reopen States Amid Vaccine Absence

BBC – 05/16/2020: Donald Trump made one thing clear. The United States is going to reopen whether there’s a vaccine or not. But, there will be a vaccine according to POTUS and very soon, in fact. Mr. Trump compared the efforts of manufacturing the vaccine to those of making a nuclear weapon during WWII.



Coronavirus is still pillaging America, but President Trump claims that people need to continue with their lives regardless of the vaccine. Despite Trump’s claims that the COVID-19 vaccine could be on the table before Christmas, many experts disagree. According to scientists, an effective vaccine could be more than a year away.

Donald Trump doesn’t care for expert opinions and states that endeavor to find a coronavirus cure is underway and that it is a massive one. He gave it a catchy name, Operation Warp Speed, and stated that’s bigger than Manhattan Project.

These are Donald Trump’s words on the matter: “That means big, and it means fast. A massive scientific, industrial, and logistical endeavor, unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project.”

Trump remains positive that all aspects of American life will be back in a short time. Talking about schools, Mr. President said: “I don’t want people to think this is all dependent on a vaccine. Vaccine or no vaccine, we’re back. And we’re starting the process. In many cases, they don’t have vaccines, and a virus or a flu comes, and you fight through it. Other things have never had a vaccine, and they go away. I think the schools should be back in the fall [autumn].”

Unlike the President, Dr. Anthony Fauci isn’t as positive: “Even at the top speed we’re going, we don’t see a vaccine playing in the ability of individuals to get back to school this fall.”

Source: bbc.co.uk