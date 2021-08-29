Donald Trump Was Right About Sleepy Joe Biden All Along

As you probably know, during his campaign for the presidency, Donald Trump coined a nickname for Joe Biden. It was quite a funny one and an appropriate one. Joe Biden truly is Sleepy Joe. The reason why trump started calling Biden like this was his appearance that often seems like he’s about to fall asleep. For Donald this was due to cognitive decline, but what’s the truth?

At the moment it’s not known, but we do know one thing – he fell asleep once again. This time the victim of his behavior was the Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. During a meeting between the 46th US President and the Israeli PM, Biden fell asleep, and the video quickly went viral. Of course, we can’t tell if he was really sleeping but it definitely looked that way. The meeting was held in the White House on August 27th.

As it could be expected Republicans quickly jumped onto the train claiming that Biden was sleeping. They weren’t the only ones as many Netizens talked about the event in length. It is not ordinary for a country leader to act like this, so the video wasn’t only popular in the US but all across the world. EHA News was one of those commenting on what transpired. This is what they tweeted: “US president Joe Biden fell asleep during a press conference he held with Naftali Bennett. Bennett continued to talk while Biden was sleeping.”

📹| #Biden falls asleep during press conference with #Israel's PM Bennett ▪️#US president Joe Biden fell asleep during a press conference he held with Naftali Bennett.

▪️Bennett continued to talk while Biden was sleeping. pic.twitter.com/p2EzWdQ3tF — EHA News (@eha_news) August 28, 2021

The news quickly went viral, and we could hear comments all over the place. The one that was harsh on Biden was the political strategist Chuck Callesto. He tweeted: “Joe Biden Caught SLEEPING During High-Level MEETING with Israel’s new prime minister Naftali Bennett…The Israeli Prime Minister Naftali looked DIRECTLY AT THE US PRESIDENT as if in disbelief…”

BREAKING REPORT: Joe Biden Caught *SLEEPING* During High-Level MEETING with Israel’s new prime minister Naftali Bennett… The Israeli Prime Minister Naftali looked DIRECTLY AT THE US PRESIENT as if in disbelief… — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 28, 2021

When you see the video, you get the idea why it is so easy to criticize Joe Biden. This type of behavior is unprecedented in high political circles. If Biden really has cognitive issues, he’s by no means capable of running the United States of America.

One Twitter user wrote the following message, and it’s something we all need to think about: “Joe Biden sleeping in the middle of a meeting with the Prime Minister of one of our greatest allies, Israel. The 25th Amendment must be started by Kamala Harris and confirmed by Congress immediately.”

Joe Biden sleeping in the middle of a meeting with the Prime Minister of one of our greatest allies, Israel. The 25th Amendment must be started by Kamala Harris and confirmed by Congress immediately. https://t.co/91sU1aFfJa — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) August 28, 2021

After Donald Trump, no one believed that the calls to have the new president removed will come so quickly. For all of you not familiar with the 25th amendment, it allows the vice president to take on the Oval Office in the role of a president in a case, of removal, death, or resignation of the incumbent president. To do this, Kamala Harris would have to receive the backing of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Of course, there were those who stood up for Joe Biden, and they also might have a point. If you take a look at the whole video, you can see that Biden’s absence was a short one, if there was any at all.

CNN was one of the outlets reporting on it, with their reporter Daniel Dale tweeting this: This “Biden asleep” stuff is nonsense. Full vid https://youtu.be/fw3f8WWYhrw?t=430 shows: 1) Biden talking; 2) Biden looking at Bennett; 3) Biden looking downward, his hands moving, starting right when Bennett mentioned this week’s “difficult days”; 4) Biden immediately replying to Bennett.” He even shared a video proof.

This "Biden asleep" stuff is nonsense. Full vid https://t.co/1jC9JjOXag shows: 1) Biden talking; 2) Biden looking at Bennett; 3) Biden looking downward, his hands moving, starting right when Bennett mentioned this week's "difficult days"; 4) Biden immediately replying to Bennett. pic.twitter.com/dJ9dLsoiTY — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 28, 2021

We’ll leave all the videos for you to interpret them any way you want. Considering how Biden handled the Afghanistan crisis it is easy to criticize him for everything these days.