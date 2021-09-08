Donald Trump Will Most Definitely Run For President in 2024

Are you counting the days till the next election? No? Well, we know we do. While there are still more than 1,000 days to go, we now know one thing for certain – Donald Trump will run. This is at least what one of trump’s senior aides claims to be the truth and reality.

Jason Miller, the aide in question said this when asked about Donald’s chances for another run: “I would say somewhere between 99 and 100 percent. I think he is definitely running in 2024.” We’re not sure how you’ll interpret this, but for us, this sounds like a matter that’s set in stone.

Furthermore, Miller isn’t the only one talking about this. During an interview in Iowa, Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan added a few words on this subject. This is what he said: “I think he’s gonna run. I want him to run. He’s proven he can take the heat.”

At the same time, everything ex-POTUS does sounds and looks like he’s going to run in 2024. So far there wasn’t an official confirmation of the future events by the former real estate mogul, but we could hear something rather sooner than later. A run seems likely if you ask people from Politico. The magazine wrote this regarding trump’s run in the next election: “Trump is confiding in allies that he intends to run again in 2024 with one contingency: that he still has a good bill of health, according to two sources close to the former president.”

This magazine is well informed on all matters political, so we need to take their word seriously. Also, considering Biden’s shay start to his reign, Trump would be a fool not to take his chances against a man he calls Sleepy Joe. Politico further added: “That means Trump is going to hang over the Republican Party despite its attempts to rebrand during his exile and its blockade of a Trump-centric investigation into January’s insurrection.”

So far, Trump has been silent on the topic, when asked directly. Yes, everything he does screams election, but he speaks more moderately. Right now. During an interview with Candace Owens, Donald said: “As you know, it’s very early. But I think people are going to be very, very happy when I make a certain announcement.” If nothing else, polls are on his side, with most GOP polls showing that people want him as the candidate for Republicans.

We can’t see any reason why Trump wouldn’t run in a few years. While he left the office on bad terms, he still holds a high position with the Republican voting body. Besides, the party doesn’t have a better candidate right now. With two of his aides, we quoted above claiming he is going to run, we have no other than to believe them. The one thing left is that Donald confirms this himself. Of course, he needs the backing of the party, but considering their state right now, there’s no better candidate in sight. All that is left is for Trump not to change his stance on the matter, which could happen considering his volatile nature.