RAW STORY – 02/21/2020: Donald Trump and complaining about things go hand in hand. No one can quite please the President. Even his favorite cable network can infuriate POTUS. Fox News is known as the network which favors Donald Trump, but even they can stray from the path Trump intended for them.



One of the hosts at Fox, Neil Cavuto, is not Mr. Presidnet’s cup of tea. During the show Cavuto is hosting, one of the guests stated that Donald Trump doesn’t have the skills needed to have a debate with a worthy opponent. Because Cavuto allowed this, Trump wants him gone.

President Donald Trump suggested that Neil Cavuto deserves the same faith as Shep Smith. If you didn’t know, Smith quit Fox News last year. POTUS is convinced that every TV personality who trashes him and his politics suffers from a drop in ratings, which eventually cost them their job.

In one of his tweets, POTUS wrote: “So Cavuto has very bad ratings on Fox News with his Fake guests like A.B. Stoddard and others that still haven’t figured it all out. Will he get the same treatment as his friend Shepherd Smith [sic], who also suffered from the ratings drought?”

President Trump follows Fox News and often praises them on Twitter. It’s no wonder he was irritated when on Cavuto’s segment a guest, Chris Stoddard, a 53rd Congressional District candidate, trashed Trump’s debate skills by saying that Trump was weak in a debate against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

So @TeamCavuto has very bad ratings on @foxnews with his Fake guests like A.B.Stoddard and others that still haven’t figured it all out. Will he get the same treatment as his friend Shepherd Smith, who also suffered from the ratings drought? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2020

Stoddard stated: “I think that Donald Trump had disastrous debate performances. Many answers were so cringeworthy you just couldn’t even believe he was still standing on the stage.”

If there’s one thing, Donald Trump hates the most is when someone is talking about him and downplaying his worth. It’s no wonder he called for Cavuto to be fired.

Source: rawstory.com