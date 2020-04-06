Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden in Most Recent Tweet!

NE YORK POST – 04/06/2020: President Donald Trump went after Joe Biden once again. In a Twitter post, POTUS attacked Biden for wanting a Democratic National Convention done virtually.



Mr. Trump wrote: “Joe Biden wanted the date for the Democrat National Convention moved to a later time period. Now he wants a ‘Virtual’ Convention, one where he doesn’t have to show up. Gee, I wonder why?”

This tweet comes after the date of the Democratic National Convention couldn’t be moved, so the Democratic nominee proposed a video call convention amid coronavirus pandemic.

POTUS than proceeded to ask about the phone call that Biden wanted to make and call the President: “Also, what ever happened to that phone call he told the Fake News he wanted to make to me?”

On Sunday, Biden suggested that the Democrat convention should be done with all members who are enlisted to do it from their homes for safety reasons. This comment came after the World Health Organization and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations that no mass gatherings are organized.

Talking to ABC News, Biden said: “Well, we’re going to have to do a convention, may have to do a virtual convention. I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding a convention is going to be necessary, but we may not be able to put 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 people in one place, and that’s very possible.”

The Democrat convention was scheduled for mid-July (13-16), but it’s now postponed for August.

Regarding the phone-call between the two, President Trump said: “I don’t know him very well, frankly, but I think he’s probably a nice guy…If he’d like to call, I would absolutely take his call.”

Source: nypost.com