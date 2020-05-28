Home Celebrities “Queen” Guitarist Brian May Suffers a Heart Attack
"Queen" Guitarist Brian May Suffers a Heart Attack

by Zarko85
The famous guitarist from the legendary rock band “Queen” Brian May, 72, has suffered a heart attack. He was quickly taken to the hospital where the doctors told him three of his arteries clogged.

The iconic musician took it to Instagram to update his fans about his current health situation. He said that he felt pain in his chest that lasted 40 minutes.

In a video he uploaded, he shared more about the heart attack and the circumstances around it. He has made a full recovery and feels alright at the moment. During those 40 minutes, his chest tightened, his arms cramped, and he was sweating.

During the last couple of days, he has been sharing news in the form of similar videos on his Instagram page, where 2.4 million people follow him. They expressed nothing but support and good health in the comment sections of his posts.

