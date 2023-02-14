The Impact of Brexit on Uk Skilled Worker Visas: 3 Things to Know

Many workers in the UK are facing issues because of the changes in immigration rules. Brexit is the primary reason for the changes. Only a few individuals know the overall impact of the same. If you also want to know more about it, you have come to the right place. In this article, we will provide you with some things about the effect of Brexit on immigration.

Moving to a new country always comes up with various challenges. However, you can learn some tips to make the entire process easier. The first thing you need to do is consume as much information as you can about the visa requirements. Once you are prepared for the same, you can do other things.

Now, it has become convenient to apply for visas and renew them. The services are available online. You can find many websites and platforms offering the same. But make sure to select a reliable website to avoid problems and issues in the procedure. If you are looking for a suitable one, you can visit https://imperiallegal.com/uk-skilled-worker-visa.

You might be eager to know more about Brexit and its impact on immigration rules. Let’s get into it without further ado.

What Things To Know About The Impact Of Brexit On Skilled Workers?

Before applying for a skilled worker visa in the UK, you should know what has changed. Here are a few things that will help you understand everything better.

Change in the rules and regulations for workers: On 31st January 2020, the UK withdrew from the European Union. The residents and non-residents of the UK, including EU nationals, were allowed to work in the UK till December 2020. There were not any restrictions imposed on them.

After the transition period, it has become mandatory for the workers already working in the country to apply for the EU Settlement scheme. The higher authorities will check their applications. After the clearance, they become eligible to work and live in the United Kingdom.

EU nationals who now want to move to the UK have to go through a different process because there are new immigration rules. They have to get a UK skilled worker visa to be eligible for work. If you are also planning for it, you can gain knowledge about the process and get started. You can also take help from professionals to guide you through the same.

Non-EU workers and immigrants: If you are a non-EU worker and want to move to the UK, the rules remain the same before Brexit. There is no impact of it on non-EU workers and their immigration.

Anyone who is traveling to the country for six months and more must have a visa. Without this document, no one is allowed to stay within the country premises.

The eligibility requirements for every individual depending on their nationality as well. It is always better to get some information about the procedure before applying for the visa. It will help you avoid mistakes and delay.

Skilled professionals: Anyone who is moving to the UK as a skilled worker needs to provide proof of the job. The employer who is hiring the candidate should also be licensed. Otherwise, getting a skilled UK worker visa will be challenging.



A skilled worker needs to have an intermediate level of English knowledge. They should be good enough to speak English fluently. Apart from that, there are other requirements regarding skills and qualifications. It is essential to read and understand everything before making an immigration decision.

The good thing about moving to the UK with a skilled worker visa is that you can also become a resident. However, you must work for at least five years in the country to apply for permanent residency. Once you are eligible for the same, you can get permanent residency.

What Are The Eligibility Requirements For A Skilled Worker Visa?

There are some conditions you need to meet before applying for the same. They are as follows-

You have to provide proof of the job offer. You can ask the employer to send the same for further procedure.

The job employer should be licensed and approved by the home office.

There are particular jobs included in the eligibility requirements of a skilled worker. You must go through the list to find the job you are getting.

Your level of English knowledge should be intermediate. The score should be above 70.

There is a minimum salary requirement for skilled workers to get a UK visa. So, make sure you are getting the amount mentioned in the conditions.

You must have a certificate of sponsorship issued by the employer.

What Are The Documents Required For A Skilled Worker Visa?

Some documents are necessary to complete the process of getting a skilled worker visa.

Certificate of sponsorship

English level proof

A reliable passport containing all the information

Name of the employer

Type of job

Name of the company

Passports of the family members, if they are also moving to the country

Annual salary proof

Educational documents

Occupation code

Identify card

Other documents might vary from person to person. So, get all the information before applying for the same.

What Are The Tips To Apply For A Skilled Worker Visa?

Be patient: The entire process might make you impatient. But you must be aware of the consequences you can face if you make any mistake. It is crucial to prepare everything a bit earlier to avoid mistakes.

Get information about the documents: You have to prepare all the documents and keep them safe. You can easily submit them at the time of the application process. A little delay can create problems in your procedure.

Get help from a professional: You can get some help from a You can get some help from a professional to avoid making mistakes.

The Bottom Line

We hope this article helped you get information regarding the impact of Brexit. It is crucial to understand these things if you are planning to move to the UK. You should get everything done in time to avoid mistakes when applying for a skilled worker.