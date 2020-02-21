Donald Trump Lambastes ‘Wise Guy’ Brad Pitt at Colorado Rally

TMZ – 02/21/2020: By now, you probably know that there’s at least one place in America that doesn’t support Donald Trump at all. Yes, we are talking about Hollywood. The home of the film and its inhabitants often criticize POTUS and his politics. Now, after the Oscars, Mr. President decided to strike back.



In our previous article, you read that President Trump is not a big fan of an Oscar-winning film Parasite. The reason is not what you might think. It’s not that President doesn’t like it, or it’s not by his taste. No, Mr. Trump didn’t even watch the film. The only reason why Donald Trump dislikes Parasite is because it’s not from the US.

POTUS hates the film because it is from South Korea. Trump is a fan of older American movies such as Gone With the Wind or Sunset Boulevard. Furthermore, the President decided to lash out on one famous Hollywood actor. The man in question is Brad Pitt, who got an Oscar for the best supporting role for his appearance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

During his acceptance speech, Pitt got a little political. He asked questions about why John Bolton wasn’t there for Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. This triggered POTUS who couldn’t avoid speaking about Brad Pitt at his Colorado rally.

Mr. President said: “And then you have Brad Pitt, I was never a big fan of his, he got upset little wise guy statement. Little wise guy! He’s a little wise guy.”

The irony of all of this is that Donald Trump was highly critical of Hollywood and Oscars, but he apparently watched the entire show. If you watched, then you know that Pitt’s speech was one of the first at the ceremony. The best picture award came in last, and Trump covered all of it.

Source: tmz.com