Donald Trump Blasts Oscar Winning Movie Parasite

CNN – 02/21/2020: Donald Trump doesn’t love foreign things. North Korea, South Korea, Russia, it doesn’t matter to Trump. During his presidential campaign in Colorado, POTUS decided to talk about recent Oscar awards. As you can guess, Mr. President wasn’t thrilled that a non-American movie won the best picture award.



At a rally in Colorado, Trump did his best to sound like an announcer and stated: “How bad were the Academy Awards this year, did you see? ‘And the winner is … a movie from South Korea.’ “Mr. Trump pointed out at South Korean film Parasite, which won the best picture award earlier this month.

POTUS didn’t stop there. He continued by saying: “What the hell was that all about? We’ve got enough problems with South Korea with trade, on top of it they give them the best movie of the year?” All of us who watched Oscars witnessed a historic moment as this was the first time a foreign movie won the best picture award.

The evidence that Parasite is a global phenom is that it received two additional awards for directing and original screenplay. But, this wasn’t enough to impress the 45th US President. POTUS has a unique taste in films, as it looks that he’s into American movies from distant past.

Donald Trump thought that Parasite won the award for the best foreign film. Upon realizing what happened, he had this to say: “I’m looking for like, let’s get ‘Gone with the Wind’ — can we get like ‘Gone with the Wind’ back, please? ‘Sunset Boulevard,’ so many great movies.” “I thought it was best foreign film, best foreign movie — no, it was the best. Did this ever happen before?”

POTUS didn’t stop there. He had a thing or two to say about Brad Pitt, who made a political speech during Oscars when he mentioned John Bolton, calling him a wise guy.

While Pitt hasn’t responded to Trump, Neon, the American distributor of Parasite, did. The company made a short statement on Trump’s comments that he doesn’t like the film: “Understandable, he can’t read.”

Source: cnn.com