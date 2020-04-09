Does Donald Trump Know The Difference Between Mars and the Moon?

METRO – 04/09/2020: Donald Trump tweets a lot, so there’s a chance you forget this one tweet. But, it’s hard to get it from our minds considering how stupid it was. Do you remember when POTUS tweeted that Moon is a part of Mars?



Back in mid-2019, Mr. Trump urged NASA to be more ambitious and to dedicate its resources to space exploration. In the named tweet, he wrote:” For all of the money we are spending, Nasa should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!”

This tweet was launched during President’s return from the UK and Ireland, where he was to commemorate the D-Day landing. It also has much to do with NASA’s announcement that they have a plan to put a woman on the Moon by 2024.

A first person to set their foot on the Moon was Neil Armstrong back in 1969. As you know, Moon is Earth’s natural satellite, but the one we don’t pay much attention to anymore. During the Cold War, it was an obsession for both the US and the Soviet Union.

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

Now, while Moon, due to its proximity, remains a target we could reach and exploit if it comes to that Mars is another story. The red planet, as it’s called, is 50 million kilometers away. So far, there isn’t much we know about it. Up until now, NASA only managed to send crewless vehicles to its surface while the last manned visit to the Moon was in 1972.

Source: metro.co.uk