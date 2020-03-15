Trump is Recruiting German Scientists, Wants Vaccine Only For America

EXPRESS – 03/15/2020: There are scientists in Germany working on finding a vaccine for coronavirus. It would seem that they are doing a good job, as there are claims that Donald Trump is trying to poach them from their homeland.



POTUS is looking to get an exclusive license for coronavirus vaccine, which would be “made in the USA.” Not only that, but Trump also wants the vaccine only of the US market. The issue is that a German company CureVac, which has offices in Frankfurt and Boston, also has an offer from German authorities to create a vaccine for the European market.

CureVac is a renowned name in pharmaceutical circles, and they specialize in: “Development of treatments against cancer, antibody-based therapies, treatment of rare illnesses and prophylactic vaccines.”

This company was one of those that had meetings with POTUS on March 2nd. A spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health stated: “The German government is very interested in having the development of vaccines and active substances against the novel coronavirus undertaken in Germany and Europe.”

According to the SEO of CureVac, Daniel Menichella, his company could have the vaccine in a couple of moths: “We are very confident that we will be able to develop a potent vaccine candidate within a few months.”

We will remove or eliminate every obstacle necessary to deliver our people the care they need. No resource will be spared! pic.twitter.com/KcDZ9YoXZE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2020

In the mid-time, Mr. Menichella was released from his duties and was replaced by CureVac founder Ingmar Hoerr. The reason for his departure remains unknown, as it wasn’t stated in the official statement. Sources from this company claim that they are in the right spot regarding the coronavirus vaccine: “We are convinced that he and his team will succeed in developing important MRNA therapeutics and vaccines, such as those against the coronavirus.”

The vaccine will soon be needed in all parts of the world as the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow. Only in the US, there are more than 2,800 cases. The most critical spot is New Jersey, where a town named Teaneck instructed its citizens to stay self-quarantined.

Source: express.co.uk