Donald Trump Hits Back at Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel

NEW YORK POST – 05/22/2020: You can’t go against Donald Trump and expecting that he won’t hit back. After the general attorney of Michigan slammed POTUS on Twitter, he responded in a similar fashion.



In his style, Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter: “The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threatening Ford Motor Company for the fact that I inspected a Ventilator plant without a mask.”

This was an opportunity for Trump to take credit for bringing car companies back to the US. Because of that, POTUS added: “Not their fault, & I did put on a mask. No wonder many auto companies left Michigan, until I came along!”

According to Fox News, Donald Trump did wear a mask during his visit to Ford Motor Company. He only refused to wear one in front of the reporters. During his speech in Michigan, President Trump said: “I had one on before. I wore one on in this back area. I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it. In the back area, I did have a mask on. I had goggles and a mask right back there.”

While there’s a belief that the President didn’t wear a mask, one photographer took a photo of Trump with a cover that has a presidential seal and will be shared on federal social networks accounts.

Talking to CNN Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, defended her criticism of the President: “They knew exactly what the order was and if they permitted anyone, even the president of the United States, to defy that order, I think it has serious health consequences potentially to their workers.”

