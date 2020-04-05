Donald Trump Passionately Defends His Son-In-Law!

ECONOTIMES – 04/05/2020: In recent weeks, Donald Trump often clashes with reporters. His latest altercation came when a reporter asked the President to speak about comments his son-in-law made. Ivanka Trump’s husband, Jared Kushner, is a member of Donald Trump’s administration who made an observation about Strategic National Stockpile. POTUS stood up and defended Jared in front of the gathered press.



According to Business Insider Kushner stated that: “The notion of the federal stockpile was it’s supposed to be our stockpile — it’s not supposed to be state stockpiles that they then use.” This comment didn’t sit well with governors who are in dire need of medical supplies. The equipment stored in Strategic National Stockpile is intended for the times of health crisis, like the one we have right now.

Reporters wanted for Trump to clarify Kushner’s comments, and POTUS did precisely this: “You know what ‘our’ means? United States of America. We take that – ‘our’ – and we distribute it to the states.”

The reporters had further questions and wanted to know what did the senior adviser and President’s son-in-law meant when he said that Strategic National Stockpile resources aren’t for the states. President Trump said: “Because we need it for the government, we need it for the federal government. To keep for our country because the federal government needs it too, not just the states.”

Donald Trump once again wasn’t satisfied with reporters and their questions, so he stated: “Excuse me, he’s talking about the federal government. It’s such a basic and simple question, and you try and make it sound so bad. You ought to be ashamed of yourself.”

Trump’s war of words will continue in the coming weeks as he tries to take the blame for the coronavirus crisis from himself and his administration.

Source: econotimes.com