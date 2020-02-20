Donald Trump Accused of Harassment by an ex-WWE Diva

A day doesn’t pass without another accusation made against Donald Trump for harassment. This time it comes from former WWE Diva Eve Torres. Former wrestler claims she almost quit the company because of Trump. POTUS allegedly harassed her back in the day when he had close connections to WWE.



Eve Torres retired from wrestling in 2013, so the events she’s talking about happened before Trump was elected as the US President. Ex-Diva claims that while she was an active wrestler and a part of WWE caravan, POTUS grabbed her and was forceful with her.

She explains what happened in a lengthy Instagram post. Torres choose the President’s Day to make what happened to her public. In the years before his presidency, Donald Trump was a regular guest at WWE events. It was all thanks to his popularity and friendship with Vince McMahon. If you didn’t know, Linda McMahon is a part of Trump’s administration.

While Trump had a good relationship with McMahon, it seems he didn’t behave accordingly with his employees. Eve Torres is talking about a photoshoot in which Trump grabbed her inappropriately.

In her Instagram post, Torres wrote: ‘’Happy Presidents Day. I look forward to having a president who doesn’t grope or objectify women. I have taken pictures with thousands of men at military bases, at WWE events, and signings, and very few have grabbed me and pulled me in as forcefully as he did without knowing me.’’

This accusation is similar to many Trump got in the past, but are resurfacing now. Torres continued by saying:’’ Of course, at the time I believed it was my job to be eye candy in a photo for this supposed billionaire, and play along. It is actually hard for me to see that photo because it reminds me of my beliefs about my worth at the time. Swipe to see what I mean. Swipe again for a brush up on Creepy Hug Defenses, including the Inappropriate Photo Squeeze.’’

Source: themix.net