How To Style Different Types Of Earrings – 2020 Guide

It is well-known that appropriate fashion details can refresh even the simplest clothing combination – and when it comes to jewelry, a pair of earrings will be enough for you this season. However, you’re not supposed to wear just any earrings – but the effective ones. In our 2020 guide, you can find out how to style different types of earrings.

Earrings: Detail Or The Message We Send?

It is in our nature that we all have a sense of aesthetics. Jewelry may have been a symbol of prestige and power in the past. However, today it is not so common thinking – at least not in modern cultures.

Still, jewelry remains to be something truly special. It is something that we always rejoice when we receive or that always causes us admiration when we need to buy it – and especially when we need to put it on for some special occasions. We are aware that earrings can sometimes change the whole concept of our appearance.

Even miniature earrings can make us look more elegant, more beautiful – and more sophisticated than without them. The shape, materials, and way of wearing earrings have changed throughout history. However, one thing is for sure – the love for earrings and jewelry has remained the same.

When Were The First Earrings Made?

It is very difficult to find out exactly when the first earrings were made, but the fact is that jewelry was made and used in some way from the very beginning of civilization, which is fascinating. Men loved and wore jewelry just as much as women. In the very beginning, jewelry was not a symbol of prestige, but a symbol of beautification and probably an expression of creativity – but also a part of beliefs and customs.

However, soon after the discovery of precious metals, people began to realize that these metals can process and beautify them – and make amazing pieces of jewelry from them, which will have a special value and carry a different message. Even today, when you see rings or earrings in museums, you realize that our ancestors were very advanced, because even today, identical pieces of jewelry are made.

Modern Earrings – The Most Feminine Piece Of Jewelry

Today, earrings can symbolize prestige and luxury – but they can also symbolize passion as well as elegance. You can say a lot about yourself with earrings – so you should choose them carefully. If you are a true fan of jewelry then you should have a collection of those precious earrings made of precious metals – because it is a very special feeling when you adorn yourself with such a piece. After all, you are aware of their value.

Of course, you need to know how to choose the perfect earrings. Also, you need to know how to fit them, both with clothes and with other pieces of jewelry. And when all that coincides – then you also raise their value with your energy. Believe it or not, both men and women will equally notice which earrings you put on. Even huge earrings can look perfect and elegant if you know how to choose and fit them.

How To Style Different Types Of Earrings?

This spring and summer, each of our outfits should be refreshed with so-called statement earrings. The most successful and most powerful women in the world, as agreed, use the same detail to complete the perfect outfit – dangling and drop earrings. Although we usually tie this piece of jewelry only for evening occasions and very elegant ceremonies – their examples show that “statement” earrings can also be worn in daytime variants. And they look great. These earrings are the right way to complete each of your fashion combinations.

To find out more about 2020 earring styles, you can always inform on fashion blogs or specialized and designer’s websites, so try and check this out. As you will find out, statement earrings are a must-have in 2020.

However, drop earrings are always so fashionable and considered to be a symbol of style. But to get the best effect, here are some rules on how you can best style them. These are some of those rules.

● If You Wear The ‘Statement’ Earrings – The Rest Of The Jewelry Should Not Be Conspicuous

If this is your choice, then this rule should be taken into account. Statement earrings are so-called for a simple reason – they should attract attention. So, the rest of the jewelry should be kept to a minimum. Small rings are allowed, but avoid necklaces to avoid “too much” effect.

● Feel Free To Combine Materials And Colors

Creativity is allowed, and even desirable – when it comes to choosing earrings in line with the outfit. While some women like to fit items in the same style – some are bold enough and can bring out some bolder combinations as well. If you are brave enough – feel free to play with breaking the outfit with some bold earrings. And be sure – you will draw attention.

● Wear Them Always and Everywhere

Striking earrings are not just for the evening hours. On the contrary! You can also wear them during the day with a jacket or a plain T-shirt. Moreover, you can wear them with business combinations – if the office dress code allows it. Only, in this case, you should make sure that everything else is in a minimalist and calm style. One thing is for sure – your daily street style will look much better with details such as nice earrings.

● Play With Your Hairstyle

It is completely natural that you want to present your earrings in the best light. Hair and hairstyle are sometimes an obstacle to this, so we suggest you lift your hair. A beautiful bun on the top of the head can also be a stylish detail of your look – and the earrings will shine in full splendor. Also, in some stylish combinations, curled hair where the earrings can be seen behind the curls – can also be a very effective detail.