All children are exceptional in their own way, but when you are a son of President, things are a bit different. Barron Trump is unique in his own way when compared to other Presidents children.



All underage children of United States Presidents attended Sidwell Friends School in the last 35 years. But, Barron is not one of them. Donald Trump’s youngest son is a student at St Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland. He has a half-an-hour drive to his school, and this makes him stand out among other kids that were residents of the White House.

The news broke out as Donald Trump wanted for Barron to go to school despite it being closed because of coronavirus pandemic. St Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac is delighted to have a son of a President as their student as they never before had the opportunity to provide education for one. Sidwell Friends School was home to the Obamas, the Clintons, Nixons, and Roosevelts.

His mother, Melania Trump, first released this story of Barron Trump going to a different school. The First Lady, back in 2017, said: “We are very excited for our son to attend St Andrew’s Episcopal School. It is known for its diverse community and commitment to academic excellence. The mission of St Andrews’ is ‘to know and inspire each child in an inclusive community dedicated to exceptional teaching, learning, and service,’ all of which appealed to our family.”

Melania also reflected on her son’s future at his new school: “We look forward to the coming school years at St Andrew’s.” Barron will not be the only famous person that went to this school. Before him, Pierre Omidyar, the founder of eBay, was a student at St Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac.

