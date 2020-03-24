Celebrities

David Cruz, Jennifer Lopez’s Ex, Dies Aged 51

by Zarko85
by Zarko85

David Cruz, the former boyfriend of pop star Jennifer Lopez, passed away aged 51. He was J. Lo’s high school sweetheart, and they were together for nearly a decade. They broke up during the 1990s.

Cruz died on Saturday  at the Mount Sinai West Hospital in Manhattan from a heart related disease.

Source: E!

Cruz and Lopez started dating in 1984, when he was 16 and she was 15. They ended their relationship in 1995 after Lopez began her music industry dominance.

source:eonline.com

Read also: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Celebrate Engagement Anniversary

Source: People

Why did Princess Diana wear Two Watches?

Celebrities are Spending their Quarantine Time in these Unbelievable Mansions

Former Model Gisele Bündchen Spotted at the Beach with her...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
22 − 1 =


Avatar

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy