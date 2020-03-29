Cristiano Ronaldo Adds an Astonishing Car to his Collection

Although the rumors of an $18 million dollar Bugatti La Voitur Noire were false, that does not mean that the Portuguese and Juventus striker did not buy the limited model.

Cristiano Ronaldo did not buy the latest Bugatti, he did buy another new model, one of only 10 planned, but he paid “only” $9 million for it. That is more than all of his other vehicles are worth combined.

On their 110-year anniversary, the famous French car manufacturer made a special, ultra-rare Centodieci model that honors the EB110 model from the 1990s. Next year when they drop, one of the 10 models will arrive to the garage of one of the best footballers ever.

The car runs on a 16-cyllinder engine with 1.600 horsepower, more than the record-holder by the brand, Chiron Super Sport 300+. The coupe does a 0 to 62 mph run in only 2.4 seconds, and 0 to 186 mph in 13.1 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 236 mph.