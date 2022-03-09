7 Things You Need To Know Before Moving To India From The US

Many people around the world need to move to India for a variety of needs, such as work or living conditions. Indians also go abroad to study and work, but it can easily happen that they get better chances at home and want to return.

If you are a foreigner wishing to move to India, you need to start the procedure to get an initial residence permit and then consider your citizenship options. If you are a returnee, then things are much easier.

Anyone who has moved or plans to do so in their life will tell you to start looking for flights to your desired destination first. But there is more to it than that.

According to sdcinternationalshipping, you must prepare pretty well for this huge step. You have to plan it properly since it’s moving overseas. It becomes even more complicated if you need to move your belongings there, so you have to find a proper and responsible company to help you out with that. It can be even more difficult than buying your tickets and getting your permit to stay in India. That means you need to plan these things in advance and hire an international moving company to help you figure the things out.

It’s much easier if you want to buy new furniture there, especially if you have intentions to get back to the USA after some time. Many people and families decide to leave their homes untouched, so they can have an option to come back. But, others have no choice but to move the furniture and other belongings to the new home overseas. No matter what do you want to accomplish, relocating your belongings must be your priority at this point.

Of course, you need to know what awaits you there and what are things you must be prepared for. These are just a few of them:

1. Many languages ​​are spoken there

Although Hindi is the most widely spoken language, English is almost certainly the second language spoken there. Indian culture is full of diversity and you will often be able to easily navigate and communicate. This country also recognizes 23 official languages, which together with the various dialects are actually over 700. This on the one hand is really good, but on the other hand, it can be difficult for you to understand the inhabitants of other cities.

However, the influence of Western culture and English is really great and you can communicate easily, even when you do not know the language well.

2. The cost of living is lower than what you are used to

India is a country where the cost of living is more affordable than anywhere in the world. You can easily find a cheap apartment to live in for rent even in attractive parts of cities. Food is also cheap, as are public transportation costs. Many settlers could afford to hire janitors, nannies, or gardeners if they needed to.

3. Has access to quality internet

Contrary to stereotypes, the internet and telecommunications in India are great. There are parts of the country where the coverage is lower, but in general, such services are really high quality and you do not have to worry about whether and how much you will be connected to the world.

4. You get exceptional quality for the price you pay

Of course, we did not specify what this’s about, as it seems to apply to every possible aspect – from buying food and groceries to paying bills, public transport, rent, home repairs and maintenance, public safety, and even cultural events around you, which can often be free. Therefore, we can actually say that the whole life gets high quality, at affordable prices for basic needs.

5. They have a good healthcare system there

For US residents traveling to other countries, the biggest shock is the availability of health roles. Although there is a really good health care system in the United States, it costs too much, even when paying for health insurance. But in India, there is both private and public health and they are equally accessible to policyholders.

In fact, it can be said that health care is universal and that there is no particular price difference between public and private hospitals – of course when you have adequate insurance. If not here’s a new product just for you! Conditions in private hospitals are slightly better than in public ones, but you will also receive adequate assistance in state institutions, although you may have to wait a little longer in the waiting room.

6. Driving your own car is a real adventure

The big cities are full of traffic jams, and the roads are quite average. Many locals do not care about the traffic rules. Nevertheless, the number of traffic accidents per year is quite low. The expats more often use public transport or taxis, until they get used to this type of traffic, which may seem chaotic or at least unsafe.

7. The most popular cities for urban life

Unsurprisingly, these are Mumbai, New Delhi, and Chennai. These cities are the centers of all important developments. Mumbai is the so-called financial and economic capital, while in political terms it is New Delhi.

Conclusion

India is a country that offers many opportunities for those working in the IT sector or in marketing. There are many craftsmen, so most often there is no need for additional staff from other countries. Therefore, make sure you have a place to work before making a move.

Of course, in the beginning, you will have to get used to very different conditions from the ones you know in the United States. Do not forget to show your respect for culture and historical heritage, respect elephants, and do not comment on public hygiene, because this country is really working hard to improve that situation.

Also, find out about receiving certain vaccines for protection against local infections. And of course, the kitchen is really tasty, but the vegetarian option is becoming more and more popular, so maybe you should get used to meatless food. And that’s really a great option.