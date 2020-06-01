Chrissy Teigen Wants To Remove Her Implants

Former supermodel and TV personality Chrissy Teigen, 34, and the wife of singer John Legend, 41, is planning a new surgery. However, this time it is going to be different.

Numerous fans asked her about this plan on social media, and she had to say the following to her 29.9 million Instagram followers:

“Hi hi! So I posted myself getting a covid test on the twitter, as I’m getting surgery soon. A lot of people are understandably curious (and nosey!) so I’ll just say it here: I’m getting my boobs out!”

The beauty continued and revealed more about the reduction surgery in her Instagram post, in which she covered her breasts with heart-shaped stickers. The post has almost 2 million likes, and she wrote the following in the caption:

“They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

She initially had them done because she wanted to feel and look better. She had felt that bikinis and lingerie did not look as good on her as they could. Several years ago, she commented on this very topic when she said she would gladly remove them, and maybe raise them.