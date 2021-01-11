Chrissy Teigen Net Worth 2021

Chrissy Teigen has an interesting life story because she had a lot of struggles in her life before she became successful in acting. Today, she is a popular TV host, model, actress, and influencer, with around 12 million followers on her Twitter account, which is quite impressive, since she didn`t even have a bank account when she started her career as a model.

According to Forbes Magazine, Chrissy was one of the highest-paid models during 2017, and 2018. One of her best accomplishments is the appearance on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Magazine in a Swimsuit edition in 2014. Also, she has two bestseller books about cooking, and she was a host of some popular TV shows such as Lip Sync Battle, and Bring the Funny.

She started her career in the entertainment business when she was 18. At that moment, she was working at some beach in California when some photographer found her and saw her potential as a model. She quickly became very popular and moved to Miami to start her career as a model. However, the start was full of ups and downs, and she was living in some cheap apartment with other young models, and only had enough money to live from paycheck to paycheck.

She only could afford to eat in some cheap restaurants like McDonald’s, but she was persistent in her dream to succeed as a model. Her first bigger role was in a TV show Deal or No Deal in 2005, with some smaller role. In 2017, she was in a music video from John Legend in his song Stereo.

The popular singer and she started dating after that, and they got married in 2013. They have two children, Luna and Miles. Her husband is one of the rare singers who got all of the best awards, the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony`s awards.

When she became famous and well-situated, she went to her parents to help them and provide a chance for a better life. She said that her parents were helping here as much as they were able to when she was young and when she moved to Miami.

These days, she is most active as an influencer with her social network accounts, where she is speaking about all of the struggles that we can experience in our lives, and how everyone must be tough and determined if we want to realize our ideas.

Also, she is speaking about how important it is to be happy and satisfied with yourself, because in that case, even if you don`t come through some of your plans, you will be able to move on and keep trying. Satisfaction, happiness, and mental health are most important for a human being.

Her life is a real motivational story, and today she is very successful in every field of her work. She earned a lot of money from modeling and got to the top lists of the highest paid people in this branch. Her total net worth is estimated to be around 12 million dollars.