Recommendations for Your Trip to Cancun This 2021

Cancun is the destination par excellence for every traveler who wants to visit the country of Mexico. While this top destination in the Riviera Maya is one of the most visited in the Mexican Caribbean, Cancun is one of the most expensive destinations to visit in Mexico.

This destination is located in the state of Quintana Roo, and every year receives a large number of tourists passionate about knowing this top destination of the Riviera Maya. As every year, gets a large number of travelers, Cancun has become one of the most visited destinations in Mexico.

That’s why today we bring you some tips you can put into practice on your visit to Cancun and save a few dollars on your trip.

Some of these tips can be of great help in your trip to Cancun and may save you many dollars, and you can enjoy the best vacation without paying much for them, then we will leave ten tips that can be very helpful in your trip to Cancun.

Tip 1: Buy flights well in advance:

If you buy your plane tickets a long time in advance, they will be cheap, and you can even find them at half the price if you buy them one month earlier. On many airlines, if you buy your tickets at least three months in advance, you will save a lot of money, and this will be of great help with your vacation.

Tip 2: Buy tickets for the main attractions early and find some seasonal discounts

If you want to visit the main attractions or tourists like Xcaret, Xel-ha, Xplor, Ventura Park, Chichen Itzá and many other famous attractions in the region, a significant option that you will be able to choose is to look for some discounts. Also, our advice is to reserve your trip in advance, in order to save a lot of money and to enjoy more peacefully your vacations in Cancun and the Riviera Maya.

Tip 3: All-inclusive packages

One of the best alternatives in which you can save some dollars is to find some tours that offer all-inclusive and thus avoid acquiring them separately. Some travel agencies offer inclusive tours with discounts, and without purchasing them in advance, you can find a very affordable price.

Tip 4: There are not only hotels in the Cancun Hotel Zone

While there is no better experience than staying in a hotel that is located on the seashore however these hotels turn out to be too expensive and unuseful because if we talk about Cancun, you can visit the public beaches of Cancun, this way you can save a lot of money if you choose to stay in a hotel that is in the center of the city or if a house to rent.

Tip 5: Best Transportation Option in the City

Although, when arriving at the city you will be able to find several alternatives of transport as the public transport, which is one of the most requested in Cancun, you will also be able to find the service of private transport from the airport of Cancun and finally to rent a car in Cancun with some agency that is reliable and safe as CityCarRental.

The best option for your transportation will depend on the type of traveler you are. Our recommendation is to compare these alternatives for transportation.

Tip 6: Travelling in a group

This option is one of the best alternatives that you will be able to implement in your trip to Cancun since many of the attractions are to enjoy in groups, from the thematic parks, some night centers, restaurants, and the different establishments of this tourist destination.

Also, if you are traveling with a large group, you can find a car that gives you the comfort of moving around the city with ease. So, not only if you travel in a group you will have a more complete and fun holiday, but you will also be able to find better prices for you and the people you travel.

Tip 7: Pack everything you need

If you wear all the clothes you need, you won’t have to buy clothes, and you may be able to save a few extra dollars that you can take advantage of elsewhere. In some establishments in Cancun and nearby areas such as Playa del Carmen, Tulum, Akumal, etc., clothing can be a bit expensive.

The best alternative is that before traveling, you already have everything you need for your visit to Cancun and nearby destinations.

Tip 8: The best restaurants are not located in the Hotel Zone

It is a reality that the most elegant and prestigious restaurants are located in the Hotel Zone of Cancun. However, many other restaurants are excellent and not necessarily expensive. What characterizes these are their prices and the ratings they have essential review sites such as TripAdvisor, Yelp, OpenTable.

Tip 9: Having Mexican Pesos

Although in many establishments, accept the dollar without any problem, if you will visit a market, in public transport, some establishments, the best option is to pay with Mexican pesos, since, on many occasions, it may be worthwhile to change a few dollars in the nearest exchange house in order to have Mexican pesos and be able to buy the basics, without any problem.

Tip 10: Markets 23 and Market 28

In these two markets, you will be able to find some souvenirs at an excellent price, and these two markets are located in the center of the city, so it will not be difficult to reach them. In these markets, you will be able to find an endless number of establishments in which you will be able to find many souvenirs, clothes, pantry, and many others that you will be able to find in these markets and the best of all, to an excellent price.

Finally

These were some tips that will be very helpful if you want to travel to Cancun destination, which as we saw, is one of the most famous destinations in Mexico, we hope that this guide has been beneficial and so you can have some tips to implement in your trip to Cancun and throughout the Riviera Maya.